Police in Scotland accused of racism and sexism

LONDON. The storm over racist and discriminatory contamination within the police forces of the United Kingdom is spreading to Scotland. After the scandals that have invested, among others, the by far most important department in the country, namely the Metropolitan Police of London (commonly known as Scotland Yard in memory of the address of its old headquarters), it is now also the turn of Police Scotland : Scottish territorial force whose political supervision depends, due to the devolution, not by the central British government but by the local one in Edinburgh (controlled by the independentists of the SNP).

The alarm was certified by a report whose foundations and seriousness were acknowledged by the top management of the institution today. Commander Iain Livingstone has in fact admitted, on the basis of this document, that there are indeed elements of “racism and institutional discrimination” within the force he leads. Elements that “rightly arouse great concern” in society and which must be tackled with rigor and zero tolerance, he said.

The report – supported by numerous first-hand testimonies – denounces racist, sexist and homophobic behavior attributed to quite a few agents and officials in Scottish uniform. Behaviors that Sir Iain condemned today in these terms: «It is the right thing for me to do, as Chief Constable (commander in chief), to explicitly declare that racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination exist» in our ranks. «Police Scotland – he then increased the dose of self-criticism – is institutionally racist and discriminatory. Recognizing it publicly is essential to make our commitment to change and become champions of equality credible» in order to guarantee «an anti-racist service».