Police in the Netherlands have stopped more than 500 environmental activists who blocked a highway

The Dutch police on Sunday he stopped more than 500 environmental activists who for the second day in a row were participating in a roadblock against the fossil fuel industry organized by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion. Around midday, a few hundred people had blocked the A12 motorway, which leads from The Hague to Germany, ignoring the warnings of the local authorities, who had not authorized the protest.

The same thing happened on Saturday too, when around 10 thousand people they had blocked the highway for several hours. The police had tried to disperse the demonstrators with water cannons, and eventually detained around 2,400 people. There were no injuries during the protests. Already in May, more than 1,500 activists who were participating in a road block organized by Extinction Rebellion on the same highway had been arrested and then released. The group said it plans to protest until the Dutch government stops using public money to finance the fossil fuel industry.

