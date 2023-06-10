Police investigation in connection with the murder of a member of the auto mafia | Info

In the area of ​​Sokolac, a police action by the MUP of Republika Srpska is being carried out, aimed at several persons who are linked to criminal activities, Srna learns.

Searches are underway at several locations.

The action followed the shooting on Wednesday, June 7, when one person was killed and another was wounded.

Sarajevo media claim that one of the members of the auto mafia, Miroslav Milinković aka Bato, who, as stated, has been known to the police for stealing cars for years, was killed.

