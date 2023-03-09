The Banja Luka police announced today that they are taking all necessary measures and actions in order to shed light on the criminal act of damaging and confiscating someone else’s property and discovering the perpetrator.

As we previously announced, around 11 pm last night, the vehicles of Srpskainfo and Euroblic journalist Nikola Morača and Buka portal editor Aleksandar Trifunović, which were parked near the building where they live, were damaged.

As we learn, the unknown vandal was recorded by surveillance cameras.

It was announced today from the PU of Banjaluka that this morning around 8:55 a.m. AT from Banjaluka reported that four vehicles were damaged in the parking area.

“Policemen came to the scene and confirmed the allegations of the report. An investigation was carried out, during which it was established that an unknown perpetrator or several of them used a sharp object to damage a “Reault” truck and a “Toyota” passenger vehicle owned by a legal entity from Banja Luka, a “Range Rover” passenger vehicle owned by AT and a “VW” passenger vehicle owned by NM from Banja Luka”, the police announced.

All measures and actions are undertaken under the supervision of the duty prosecutor of the Banjaluka District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

