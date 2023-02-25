The Banjaluka Police Department announced today’s hearing of two editors of Blic and Srpskainfo and journalist Nikola Morača, whose mobile phone was confiscated.

Source: mondo.ba

As we announced, Morača was questioned today about the circumstances of the texts he authored, in which he wrote about the criminal act of rape that was reported in Banja Luka. In addition to Morača, the police also questioned the editors of these media, Siniša Trkulja and Boris Lakić.

The police state that under the supervision of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka, they are taking investigative measures and actions against the NN official and the three mentioned journalists and editors, whose initials they have given, due to the suspicion that they have committed the criminal offense of breaching the confidentiality of the proceedings.

“A so far unknown official is suspected of having made available data from the ongoing investigation, which should not have been given at this stage of the procedure, while NM is suspected of having written a text with data from the ongoing investigation, which were not allowed to publish, and which ST and BL made available to the public in the daily newspaper and digital edition through their selection“, the announcement reads.

They add that all three suspects were summoned by order of the acting prosecutor of OJT Banjaluka as suspects to give a statement at the Banjaluka Police Department and they responded to the summons.

They also state that Morača made a statement in the presence of his lawyer, and state that “he was pressured to reveal his source” as “untrue claims”. “The lawyer himself can confirm something like that“, added the police.

It was also announced that by order of the acting prosecutor, and in accordance with the Law on Criminal Procedure of the Republic of Srpska, his mobile phone was temporarily confiscated, which he “voluntarily handed over to the police officers, and the case was immediately deposited in the Basic Court in Banja Luka”.

“We repeat once again, the criminal offense charged against him is not due to his alleged refusal to reveal his source and his alleged adherence to journalistic postulates.

On the order of the acting prosecutor, measures and actions are taken against the suspect due to the suspicion that he has committed a criminal offense of violation of the confidentiality of the procedure, which clearly states the sanction for the person who discloses without authorization what he learned in a judicial, misdemeanor, administrative or other legally prescribed procedure, and which cannot be published by law or has been declared secret by a decision of a court or other competent authority“, the police announced.