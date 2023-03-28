Home World Police roll call and Prime Minister’s announcement
World

Police roll call and Prime Minister’s announcement

by admin
Police roll call and Prime Minister’s announcement

And of at least 2 dead e several injured the first budget of a attack on a Muslim centre Of Lisbon occurred on Tuesday 28 March 2023.


The appeal of the Portuguese Police

The Portuguese police have invited citizens not to approach the area where the accident occurred.

What is known about the attack on the Muslim center of Lisbon

According to reports from ‘TgCom24’, the murders were carried out by an Afghan citizen, who was allegedly stabbed with a knife. A police officer allegedly stopped the assailant by shooting him in the leg. The man was transported to the hospital.

The words of the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa

Prime Minister Antonio Costa expressed solidarity with the victims but said it was still too early to talk about a terrorist attack.


The Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa.

The reasons for the attack on the Islamic center of Lisbon

The reasons for the gesture are not yet known, but, as reported by ‘La Repubblica’, it would be a matter of premeditated violence. According to the first reports, the man would have used a large knife.

The investigators are also investigating the possible presence of possible accomplices of the attacker, who is currently hospitalized in the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon in a state of custody. The two deceased people would be two women.


Who are the Ismailis

The attack took place in a Ismaili center of Lisbon. The Ismailis represent a minority current of Shiite Islam. In Portugal there are less than 10,000 Ismailis. Their Ismaili center in Lisbon, located on the outskirts of the city, has also recently done its utmost to welcome refugees.

See also  Europe to the test of gas: drought and hydroelectric plants are the weakest links in Italy and France

FURTHER UPDATES COMING SOON.


Photo font: 123RF – joseh51

You may also like

GoMoWorld lands in Italy: how the eSIM works...

Call for an international investigation into the Nord...

Online financial scam: “OPEN AI Mali” and its...

Humza Yousaf is Scotland’s new first minister

The ÎCCJ gave the verdict in the trial...

Paris, march for the tenth day of strike...

The latest surveillance exposure of the school shooting...

Adriana Lima in a fiery edition on the...

Energy efficiency, the Energy Supervisor solution by WINDTRE...

«In America we have a hyper-sexualized society»- Corriere...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy