And of at least 2 dead e several injured the first budget of a attack on a Muslim centre Of Lisbon occurred on Tuesday 28 March 2023.





The Portuguese police have invited citizens not to approach the area where the accident occurred.

What is known about the attack on the Muslim center of Lisbon

According to reports from ‘TgCom24’, the murders were carried out by an Afghan citizen, who was allegedly stabbed with a knife. A police officer allegedly stopped the assailant by shooting him in the leg. The man was transported to the hospital.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa expressed solidarity with the victims but said it was still too early to talk about a terrorist attack.





The reasons for the attack on the Islamic center of Lisbon

The reasons for the gesture are not yet known, but, as reported by ‘La Repubblica’, it would be a matter of premeditated violence. According to the first reports, the man would have used a large knife.

The investigators are also investigating the possible presence of possible accomplices of the attacker, who is currently hospitalized in the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon in a state of custody. The two deceased people would be two women.





Who are the Ismailis

The attack took place in a Ismaili center of Lisbon. The Ismailis represent a minority current of Shiite Islam. In Portugal there are less than 10,000 Ismailis. Their Ismaili center in Lisbon, located on the outskirts of the city, has also recently done its utmost to welcome refugees.

