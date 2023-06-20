Policeman arrested in America for violent driving | Info

A police officer from Florida in the United States of America was arrested for violent driving.

Source: YouTube/10 Tampa Bay

Police officer Aleksandar Šauni from Florida in the United States of America was arrested on June 6 for violent driving, writes the Croatian “Jutarnji list”. He was spotted by a Seminole County sheriff’s deputy who saw the SUV speed past at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

He immediately followed his colleague with the rotation and siren on. He managed to stop him, came to his vehicle and asked for his driver’s license.

Shauni said he was in a hurry to get to work, he didn’t understand why his colleague was stopping him. He refused to hand over his driver’s license and left the scene. He was later identified by the car’s registration and badge number.

Body camera footage of the incident also clearly shows the officer’s name on the front of his police vest. In the end, Shauni was arrested for the incident and charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

Police officer in America arrested for speeding Source: YouTube/10 Tampa Bay

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

