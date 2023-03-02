by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

For the first time in Sicily, an arm was reimplanted at the reference center for amputation traumas of the Plastic Surgery complex operating unit of the Polyclinic. The operation, rare and complex not only technically,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Policlinico Palermo, arm reimplantation operation performed for the first time appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.