Health alarms seem to never end. While the guard remains high for Covid and West Nile and monkeypox require measures to be tackled, in the United Kingdom and also in the United States there is a return to talk of polio and the urgent measures to be put in place to avoid the resumption of a disease that it has been declared eradicated but remains endemic in some countries.

Call to a million children

For this reason, all children between the ages of one and nine living in London, around one million, will be offered the booster of the vaccine against the infectious disease after the virus is detected in the wastewater of the British capital.

This was announced today 10 August by the government after the analyzes conducted by the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA), the public health system agency that deals with medical security, whose top management had already issued an ad hoc alert signed together in June. to the National Medicines Agency (MHRA).

The Minister of Health, Steve Barclay, however, reassured Londoners by stating that “no one has been diagnosed with the virus” and the risks for the population (largely vaccinated) are very low. This does not mean that it is necessary to act immediately: the NHS, the public health service, is about to start the supplementary vaccination campaign and advises parents to take the opportunity when it is offered.

Viruses in sewage

The virus, declared eradicated in the UK in 2003, was detected 116 times in sewage during studies conducted on the metropolis’ plants, particularly in eight neighborhoods located in the north and east. The most alarming traces, however found in small quantities, are those of vaccine derivation of type 2 poliovirus (VDPV2), which in defined rare cases can infect people who have not completed vaccination cycles in a serious form.

Polio can have disabling and in some cases even fatal consequences. As stated in the statement released by the government in collaboration with health authorities, the areas of London where poliovirus is most present have some of the lowest vaccination rates. This is why it is spreading in those communities and puts residents not fully protected by prophylaxis at greater risk.