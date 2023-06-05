Poliomyelitis, a bullet fired at the innocent ~ norbertetvous

credit: freepik.com

In almost all societies, children are considered innocent. But how ? Because having a spirit of judgment which is in full growth, they do not know how to differentiate between good and evil. Their vicious acts are to be re-educated and not punished. It is the facts of society that shape their personalities. But it happens that certain diseases, requiring many precautions for non-contamination, can be within their reach. Such is the case of the famous poliomyelitis.

When the devil reveals himself

According to the mythologies and the religions, it is the devil who is at the origin of the evils. But his appearance is not known to everyone. This is not the case for poliomyelitis, which has been the source of misfortune for many people from their childhood. During briefings with its Bloggers and u-report Community Leaders, l’UNICEF states that poliomyelitis is a contagious disease caused by the poliovirus. It is a disease that leads to paralysis or even death. The virus can affect anyone. Children under 5 are particularly vulnerable. The disease enters the body through the mouth when a person drinks water or eats food contaminated with the faeces of the person carrying the virus.

Children and transmission

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is not surprising to see people drinking water from wells, rivers, rivers. But it is also not rocket science to see people depositing their faeces in the same places where they collect water to drink. This is a great danger for children under 5 who are more vulnerable to poliomyelitis. In Congolese villages and other remote areas, children spend their day on the ground. They shit and do all their needs always on the ground; eating anything in sight. In short, the experience of Congolese children is exposed to the probable contamination of poliomyelitis.

When the testimonies are so numerous as the pages of an old encyclopedia

In 2021, 1,226 cases of poliomyelitis were recorded, compared to 138 in 2018. Tremendous efforts are being made to cure this disease every year. But some parents are the causes of their children’s paralysis, that they refuse to have their children vaccinated.

The vaccine, a ray of hope and an effective remedy

There is no treatment for poliomyelitis. The only way to stop the circulation of the virus is to have all our children under 5 vaccinated. It is also important to observe hygiene rules such as: Washing hands with clean running water and soap; boil unsafe water before drinking; wash fruits and vegetables with clean water before eating them; Do not pass stools in the open air; do not bathe in dirty waterways; report all cases of sudden paralysis to the nearest health center.