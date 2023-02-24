“Russia is afraid of our democracy, it scares it like a virus.” This is one of the main reasons that led to the invasion of Ukraine, according to the Polish ambassador Anna Maria Anders, daughter of that general Anders who, with the victory of Montecassino, remains among the protagonists of the liberation of Italy from the Nazi occupier.

Ambassador Anders, if you had been asked a year ago how soon this war could have ended, in all honesty, what would you have answered?

«I remember that during the first period of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many people openly expressed fear that Ukraine would fall to the Russian aggressor in a matter of days. It was literally expected that in a week the Russians would occupy Kiev and advance west. I myself was full of fears. I doubt that the occupation of Ukraine would have ended the war. I assume that if that happened, Russia would have started preparing for the next aggression. After all, we have seen how it works: first the attack on Georgia in 2008, then the first aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and now, for the third time in 14 years, in February last year. But we saw that Russia did not occupy Ukraine and many people were surprised by Ukraine’s fortitude, determination, tactical and strategic training.”

And what does he say today?

“Many people in Western Europe fear that we are provoking Russia with our attitudes or words. Does Russia have reason to be afraid of us? Of course not. Western countries are not a military threat to Russia. Russia, on the other hand, is afraid of our democracy, of the fact that we represent a different political system, where citizens decide the change of power, and not the dictators of the fate of the whole nation. I assume that one of the Kremlin’s fears was that democratic changes in Ukraine might also affect Russian society. Wanting to protect itself from this “democracy virus”, Russia started the invasion. This was probably one of the deciding factors. However, Russia must understand that it is not an empire, but a state like any other. Until he has understood this and as long as it remains a state in which human lives (both civilian and military) count for little, forecasts of a quick end to the war will unfortunately remain very theoretical. The end of the war unfortunately mainly depends on Russia. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to read a book on Russia that tells how human life ceases to matter. It’s a novel by Józef Czapski “La terra inumana”, which has just been released in Italian bookstores».

Are you afraid of further escalation of the conflict after the events in Moldova?

«Only Russia decides on the escalation of the conflict. Ukraine is defending itself and we are not allowing it to fall. By supporting Ukraine, we help defend its citizens from war crimes, torture, rape and bestiality. In my opinion, those who believe that the West is responsible for the escalation have already been fooled by Russian disinformation. Returning to the question: yes, I believe that one of the tools used by Russia is to freeze the conflict, as happened in Transnistria. This conflict can be unblocked at any time and a new front can be created to divert the attention of the international community and obtain tactical advantages. I believe that there will be no destabilization of Moldova, which, as a candidate country for EU membership, can certainly count on the support of the EU institutions and Member States.”

In your opinion, could the sending of weapons to Ukraine by European countries turn out to be a decisive factor in the fate of the war?

“I am convinced that it is a key factor. Ukraine has shown us its steadfastness, courage and ability to resist Russian attacks. Russia is losing hundreds to a thousand soldiers a day. I am convinced that just as the Soviet Union stumbled in Afghanistan, Russia will now stumble in Ukraine. Too bad, however, that we do not know how long it will take the Kremlin authorities to understand that they will not win the war in Ukraine. From our point of view, that is, from the point of view of Western countries, we must support Ukraine, because Russia’s victory would mean an attack on other countries in a few years’ time».

Teme l’escalation nucleare?

“When Colonel Ryszard Kuklinski, a Polish officer and CIA agent, handed over plans for a Soviet invasion with the use of nuclear weapons to the US authorities in the early 1980s, he must have made quite an impression. Not only because of the courage of this Polish officer, but also because of the real threat that the Warsaw Pact plan posed to the NATO countries at the time. I think at the moment a nuclear escalation is less likely anyway: Russia realizes that this would involve some due response from NATO. NATO, on the other hand, does not seek escalation. I am proud of the calmness and prudence with which my country’s authorities reacted to the rocket explosion in Przewodów, when the eyes of the whole world were turned to Poland. There is no doubt that Poland is not seeking an escalation of the conflict».

As a diplomat, how do you think a compromise can be found on the territorial status of Crimea and Donbass?

“As a diplomat, I mainly follow the principles defined in international law, which, through the United Nations Charter, prohibits aggression and requires respect for borders.”

What would you say to those who argue that NATO’s eastward expansion has been a destabilizing factor?

«Forgive me, but this question is based on the mistaken assumption that states cannot always decide on their own and choose the democratic course or not join a defensive alliance such as NATO so as not to annoy empires that do not like it. How many times have we witnessed wars where one country invaded another simply because it did not like the political course taken by the attacked. Poland and the other Central and Eastern European countries joined NATO because they wanted to feel safe. Can this desire be considered a destabilizing factor? We must understand that Russia is a subject of international law with the same rights and duties as any other state. You must not feel threatened by democracies which by their nature do not cause war. Unless you’re afraid of democracy as such, but that’s another problem.’

How do you see the European defense project, do you think Poland would feel safer if it existed?

«I agree that the EU project should be developed. European countries can do a lot by working more closely together on defense industries and structures, but our main guarantee of security is our participation in NATO.”

Looking to the world to come, do you see a return to the policy of lockdowns?

“Not entirely. I am convinced that the world knows how to draw conclusions from its own history, especially from that of the 20th century. Some of the facts we are witnessing prove it ».