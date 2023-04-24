Polish contradictions on aid to Ukraine

Listen to the audio version of the article

14 months after the beginning of the conflict, the Western world still seems quite united in its crusade against Putin’s Russia’s assault on Ukraine and it is precisely this cohesion that supports the courageous resistance of Zelensky’s people. That is why it is important that Kiev’s allies are always consistent in their behavior.

This is the case of Poland which, on the one hand, reiterated – at the recent summit between President Andrzej Duda and Sergio Mattarella – maximum support to the Ukrainians while on the other hand it is trying to block imports, now too expensive, of Ukrainian wheat.

Let’s be clear: there are no foreclosures by Italy towards the Poles: never as in these days do we feel them as close as, on the contrary, Warsaw has been united by the European Union with our country (and with Hungary) in the criticism of LGBT rights. But precisely because of this link, it is appropriate to point out the latest contradictions.

Let’s summarize the facts. Just last week, Mattarella and Duda found themselves in perfect harmony in supporting Ukraine “under every profile” in the war with Russia, a 360-degree aid on various fronts – military, humanitarian and financial for the reconstruction of the country – which is increasingly necessary. All good, except for one small detail: almost at the same time, Poland decided to block imports of Ukrainian wheat (and not only) until Brussels remits the duties to Kiev on wheat exports.

A real economic aut-aut, the Polish one, which was immediately joined by Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. What are the reasons for the stiffening? There is only one reason: Ukrainian wheat ends up competing too much with that produced by local farmers. This very problem forced the Polish Agriculture Minister to resign. That is why Warsaw has now shown the hard fist. While we understand the gravity of the economic repercussions of the war (and Italy knows something about it too), one has to wonder if there isn’t some contradiction between the solemn declarations of solidarity in Kiev by the Polish president and what is now happening on the front agriculture about Ukrainian wheat.