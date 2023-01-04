Polish foreign ministry: Germany refuses to negotiate WWII reparations

On January 3, local time, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Germany had made a formal response to Poland’s previous World War II claim note, and Germany reiterated that the matter of war compensation had ended.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish government proposed in a report 6.2 trillion zlotys (approximately 9.5 trillion yuan) in compensation to Germany for the losses caused to Poland by Nazi Germany’s aggression and occupation during World War II. Require. On October 3 of the same year, Poland formally sent a diplomatic note to Germany for compensation. However, Germany has repeatedly reiterated that the issue of war reparations is over, and has yet to respond in writing to the note.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement issued on the 3rd that the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a written reply on December 28, 2022, and the document was sent to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 3rd. “The German government believes that compensation for the losses of World War II is over and that the German government does not intend to negotiate on this matter,” the statement said.

Source: CCTV news client