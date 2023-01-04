Home World Polish foreign ministry: Germany refuses to negotiate WWII reparations
World

Polish foreign ministry: Germany refuses to negotiate WWII reparations

by admin

Polish foreign ministry: Germany refuses to negotiate WWII reparations

On January 3, local time, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Germany had made a formal response to Poland’s previous World War II claim note, and Germany reiterated that the matter of war compensation had ended.

On September 1, 2022, the Polish government proposed in a report 6.2 trillion zlotys (approximately 9.5 trillion yuan) in compensation to Germany for the losses caused to Poland by Nazi Germany’s aggression and occupation during World War II. Require. On October 3 of the same year, Poland formally sent a diplomatic note to Germany for compensation. However, Germany has repeatedly reiterated that the issue of war reparations is over, and has yet to respond in writing to the note.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement issued on the 3rd that the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a written reply on December 28, 2022, and the document was sent to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 3rd. “The German government believes that compensation for the losses of World War II is over and that the German government does not intend to negotiate on this matter,” the statement said.

Source: CCTV news client

See also  Climate, vaccines and development: Draghi's commitments to the G7 to push for recovery

You may also like

Gb, Sunak: compulsory mathematics up to 18 years

The female owner of a funeral home in...

Ukraine latest news. Media: Explosions in Sevastopol, Crimea....

Walter Cunningham, last of the 3 Apollo 7...

British New Year’s new “headache”: 65% of citizens...

Former US ambassador Glendon: “He was a great...

Majority of Americans pessimistic about 2023 (chart)

At the beginning of the new year, shooting...

South Korea and Taiwan Tighten Entry Restrictions for...

USA, the first death penalty against a transgender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy