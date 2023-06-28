Polish girl launches the tickets for her theater tour

The next job of polish girl will be released on October 27 and, just a few weeks later, the band will immerse themselves in a tour of venues throughout the country, with an outstanding date in Madrid, with their first La Riviera, after filling all the venues in the city in which they have touched.

Following the success of their debut album, “I will assume the death of Mufasa”preceded by that hymn that was “Madrid without you”, Niña Polaca have produced their new album with Guille Mustard at the controls and Diego Perinetti in the arrangements, of which the singles “Naughty”, “What I have wanted you (perfect past tense)”, “Mucho tiempo contigo” and “Alfredo el canalita” are already known.

But going back to the tour, we started by noting that the concert of The Riviera will be on November 24 and that the tickets are on sale now at this link. As for the rest of the dates, you will find them listening to “Travieso”.

June 30 (Friday) – Polifonik Sound – Barbastro Fairgrounds (Huesca)

July 01 (Saturday) – Oasis Sound – La Solana (Ciudad Real)

14 July (Viernes) – SilFest – Valdeorras (Orense)

July 15 (Saturday) – Sonic Festival – Riomar Stadium (Castro-Urdiales)

July 21 (Friday) – Not Without Music – Cádiz

July 22 (Saturday) – Summer Vertigo – Martos (Jaén)

July 29 (Saturday) – Low Festival – Guillermo Amor Sports City (Benidorm)

August 25 (Friday) – Festival of Light – Boimorto (A Coruña)

August 31 – September 03 – Ebrovision – Miranda de Ebro (Burgos)

October 06 (Friday) – Zamora

07 October (Saturday) – Porta Caeli (Valladolid)

October 20 (Friday) – Tribeca (Oviedo)

October 21 (Saturday) – Santander

November 04 (Saturday) – Al Port (Castellón. 11:30 a.m.)

November 04 (Saturday) – Apolo 2, Cruilla (Barcelona. 8:00 p.m.)

November 10 (Friday) – Gran Café (León)

November 11 (Saturday) – Radar (Vigo)

November 24 (Friday) – La Riviera (Madrid)

December 01 (Friday) – Off Cultural (Badajoz)

December 02 (Saturday) – Boogaloo (Cáceres)

December 15 (Friday) – Universonoro (Palencia)

February 2, 2024 – Spectrum (Murcia)

February 9, 2024 – Room X (Seville)

February 10, 2024- Aliatar Room (Granada)

February 16, 2024- Lopez Room (Zaragoza)

February 17, 2024- Moon Room (Valencia)