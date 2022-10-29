Original title: Polish government announces details of German WWII claim

On October 28, local time, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on its official website, announcing the specific content of the diplomatic note previously sent to Germany due to World War II claims. Among them, the compensation amount proposed by Poland to the German side is 6,220.609 billion zlotys (about 9,532.506 billion yuan).

The note was sent by the Polish Foreign Ministry to the German Federal Foreign Office on 3 October, but its details were not made public at the time. Polish Foreign Minister Raou has said that he believes that Poland and Germany “should take immediate measures to form a permanent, comprehensive and final settlement on the legal and material levels of the consequences of the German invasion and occupation of Poland from 1939 to 1945”.

In this statement on the 28th, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Germany is required to compensate Poland for material and immaterial losses of 6,220.609 billion zlotys; compensation for losses and injuries caused to Polish victims due to Nazi Germany’s invasion and occupation; restitution of plunder from Poland cultural property currently in Germany; return the assets and liabilities of Polish state-owned banks and credit institutions confiscated by the Nazi government between 1939 and 1945; fully rehabilitate Polish minorities killed in Germany before World War II; compensate Polish diaspora Organization losses in Germany, etc. In addition, Poland seeks “appropriate cooperation” with Germany to commemorate the Polish victims of World War II, and hopes that Germany will take effective action to show German society “the real war and its consequences”, especially for Poland and the Poles. s damage.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifically pointed out in the statement that the word “compensation” was used in the note instead of “reparation”, because the former has a broader meaning, including both the reparations stipulated in international law and those proposed in the note. other requirements.

In response to this, the German Federal Foreign Office responded later on the 28th local time, saying that the position expressed by German Foreign Minister Berberke during his visit to Warsaw on October 4 is still valid, that is, “the (German) federal government believes that the issue of war reparations is over.” . (Headquarters reporter Xu Ming)