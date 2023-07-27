Polish Government Bolsters Border Security Amid Russian Military Presence: Top Priority

Title: Polish Government Prioritizes Securing Border with Belarus Amid Russian Military Presence

Warsaw – The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and leader of the conservative Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, announced on Thursday that securing the European Union’s border with Belarus has become a top priority for the Polish government. Kaczynski expressed concerns over the presence of Russian military forces in the region, which has made the border dangerous. He made these statements during a visit to the town of Koden, located on the EU’s border with Belarus.

Kaczynski’s statements were reinforced by the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszcak, who later met with soldiers deployed to the border in Polowce. The government’s efforts to ensure border security come as tensions escalate due to Russia’s activities in neighboring Ukraine.

In recent weeks, thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries have reportedly been sent to Belarus while the Kremlin claimed to have moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons to the country as well. “We want to make it clear: We are doing everything that is necessary and sufficient for us to easily repel any potential provocation or aggressive activity” from the Belarusian side, stated Kaczynski.

To address the issue of unauthorized immigration, which Poland believes is being orchestrated by Minsk and Moscow to destabilize the EU, the Polish government constructed a high wall along its border with Belarus last year. Despite these measures, humanitarian organizations and the Border Guard in the region have reported ongoing unauthorized crossings.

Kaczynski referred to the migration pressure as an “attack” and warned of its potential to worsen due to the presence of Wagner forces. He reiterated that border security remains the government’s top priority and promised additional barriers to be implemented.

It is important to note that Poland also shares a border with the city and Russian administrative region of Kaliningrad, resulting in the closure of border crossings in that area as well.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, with Russia’s involvement in Ukraine and the presence of Russian forces in Belarus, Poland is taking proactive measures to ensure its borders remain secure. The situation remains dynamic, and the Polish government remains vigilant in monitoring any potential threats or provocations from the Belarusian side.

