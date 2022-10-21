(Original title: Political dignitaries from many countries continue to congratulate the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China)

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 20th. On the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the dignitaries of political parties from many countries continued to send letters to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping to warmly congratulate the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Guinea-Bissau President Embalo said that China‘s outstanding achievements in economic development, poverty alleviation and technological innovation have won recognition and admiration from all over the world.

Gambian President Barrow said that he wished the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success, and looked forward to continuing close cooperation with China to promote political friendship and economic development between the two sides.

El Salvadoran President Bukele expressed his firm belief that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will lead China and the Chinese people to achieve new and important development achievements. El Salvador and China will respect each other, cooperate friendly and move forward hand in hand.

President of the East Timor People’s Liberation Party and Prime Minister Ruak said that we have a fraternal friendship with the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, and good neighborliness, mutual trust and mutual benefit are our common pursuits. Looking forward to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China leading China to achieve lasting prosperity and development.

President of the Vanuatu Waku Party and Prime Minister Loveman said that General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that the country is the people, and the people are the country. The Waku Party highly appreciates the people-centered ruling philosophy of the Communist Party of China, and is willing to further push the Vanuatu-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Chairman of the Croatian Social Democratic Party and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Vidovic said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has attracted worldwide attention and will have an important impact on the development direction of China, Asia and the world. It is believed that the Communist Party of China will, as always, successfully meet various challenges.

President of the Indonesian Professional Group Party and Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlanga and the Party Secretary-General and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Rod Wijk said that China has effectively responded to the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, maintained and promoted stable economic development, and contributed to the recovery of the world economy. important contribution.

Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) and former Prime Minister Oli expressed his belief that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely inject a strong impetus into the realization of the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The policies formulated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China not only serve the interests of the Chinese people, but will also benefit the world.

Hariri, Chairman of the Lebanese Future Front and former Prime Minister of the Government, said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, China has adopted a series of wise policies, and has promoted the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” with other countries and regions in the world. Countries have provided important support in responding to the current crisis.

Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, said that Japan and China shoulder the important responsibility of maintaining regional and world peace and prosperity. The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan is willing to strengthen exchanges with the Communist Party of China and promote the establishment of stable and constructive Japan-China relations. I wish the Communist Party of China and China greater achievements in development.

Peru Ashev, chairman of the “Bright Path” Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, said that the Communist Party of China leads the Chinese people to make continuous progress and is a model for the well-being of the country and the people.

Ovganov, Chairman of the Party of Industrial Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, said that the Communist Party of China pursues an independent foreign policy, promotes global development and maintains world peace, and has played a huge role in promoting the cause of human progress.

Siqueira, chairman of the Brazilian Socialist Party, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a major event in China‘s political life, which will open a new journey for China‘s development and further enhance China‘s important position on the international stage.

German Communist Party Chairman Kobler said that China has made great achievements in development, showing the world the superiority of the leadership of the Communist Party and the socialist system. We firmly believe that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will lay a solid foundation for China to realize socialist modernization.

Mironov, chairman of Russia’s “Just Russia-Patriot-For Truth” party, said that with the unremitting efforts of the Chinese Communist Party, China has made encouraging achievements in various important fields such as economy, politics, society, culture and national defense. .

Badam Zian, general secretary of the Islamic United Party of Iran, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will provide a good opportunity for the new development of bilateral relations between Iran and China, and bring more opportunities for the two ancient Asian civilizations with a long history to expand cooperation in various fields.

Lamm, the interim general secretary of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in South Sudan, said that the CPC stands out among the world‘s political parties for its concerted efforts, selfless dedication and strong leadership. It is believed that with the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the friendship between the two parties will move to a higher level.

Ngarambe, general secretary of the Rwanda Patriotic Front, said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has made great achievements in various fields. Lu Aizhen has full confidence in the leadership of the Communist Party of China and believes that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be a complete success.

Imenda, general secretary of the National Development United Party of Zambia, said that the Communist Party of China persevered in serving the people and provided a useful reference for the National Development United Party.

Mayina, general secretary of the United Democratic Alliance of Kenya, said that under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping, China has made remarkable achievements. It is believed that the exchanges between the two parties will continue to promote the healthy and stable development of Kenya-China relations and contribute to the building of a high-level Africa-China community with a shared future in the new era.

Ella, vice-chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party, expressed the belief that China will follow the guidance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and further enhance its influence on the world stage on the basis of its achievements.

Vucevic, vice chairman of the Serbian Progressive Party, said that China has made great contributions to world peace and development with its own vigorous development, and Serbia’s development and progress have also benefited from this.

Mikeloff, deputy leader of the Malta Labour Party, said that in the past 10 years, China has made great achievements in developing the economy, eradicating absolute poverty and improving people’s living standards, and has played an active role in maintaining world stability and prosperity.

Vijay Jolly, a senior leader of the BJP, said that in the past 10 years, under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping, China has achieved unprecedented historical achievements in the fields of economy, science and technology. It is hoped that India and China will conduct more dialogues to further promote the development of bilateral relations.

In addition, the congratulatory letters were sent by former Philippine President Duterte, former Brazilian President Rousseff, former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister De Barros, Egyptian President of the Fatherland Protector Party and Lieutenant General Hailidi, and Niger’s Democracy Revival. Chairman of the Alliance Party, Minister of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management Magaggi, Chairman of the Socialist Party of Ecuador, Vallejo, Chairman of the Spanish Communist Party, Centralia, Chairman of the French Solidarity and Progressive Party, Cheminade, Chairman of the Vanuatu Leaders Party, Napat, and the Communist Party of Israel General Secretary Amel, General Secretary of the African Party for Democracy and Socialism in Senegal, Savane, General Secretary of the Movement for Patriotic Salvation in Chad, Kabaddi, General Secretary of CNDD-FDD Ndicurio, Trinidad Cummings, General Secretary of the People’s National Movement Party of Tobago, Villanueva, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Peru (Unity), Omiso, National Secretary of the General Assembly of Nigerian Progress, Central Committee Member of Fatah, Palestine, Arab Relations and China Affairs Minister Zazi, former Speaker of the French National Assembly Acquaye, etc.