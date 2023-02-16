“Until that changes, we’re going to be where we are now and I’m afraid it’s going to take a while”

The data that BiH, after Albania, is the worst-ranked country in the region, and that it is only in 89th place out of 199 analyzed countries in the “most powerful passports” survey, probably best illustrates what BiH’s foreign policy has been like so far, but also how much in the eyes of others, this country is still politically and security listed as (un)stable.

Master of international relations and economic diplomacy Luciano Kaluža pointed this out when commenting on the recently published so-called Henley index for passports, which since 2006 ranks the travel documents of 199 countries, according to the number of countries that citizens of certain countries can enter without a visa.

“The current rating of BiH passports also speaks to the state of the country. He indicates that our foreign policy, of which I have been a fierce critic until now, does not exist at all. This is the result of political instability, but also the negative perception that many countries still have when it comes to Bosnia and Herzegovina“, says Kaluza.

He believes that it is high time that the authorities take these data seriously, and do everything to change the negative image that BiH has had on a global level for years.

“Until that changes, we’ll be where we are now, and I’m afraid it’s going to be a while“, said Kaluža for “Glas Srpska”.

When it comes to the “most powerful” passports, according to the report for the year 2023 – most of the top 20 countries have Asian or European countries, with the exception of New Zealand and the USA. Japan took first place again this year, followed by Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria, Denmark… Japanese people can travel to 193 countries without a visa, almost all of them, while Afghans, on the other hand , I can visit only 27 countries with the same ease. What is interesting is that on the 66th place is the Ukrainian passport, which in the past period experienced a drastic jump in this ranking.

Of the countries in the region, the best ranked is Slovenia, which is in 81st place, and whose citizens can travel to 183 countries without any problems. Behind it is Croatia, which is in 40th place and shares it with Bulgaria, Chile and Monaco. Serbia is in the 71st position among South American countries – Panama, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia. This is followed by North Macedonia (83) and Montenegro (84), whose citizens can visit 125 and 124 countries without visas, respectively.

Only then is it BiH’s turn. According to Henley’s index, it is only in 89th place, because its citizens can travel to 118 countries without waiting in front of foreign embassies to obtain visas, just like the Russians. If we compare it with, say, Slovenia, a huge disparity is immediately visible, because BiH citizens, unlike Slovenians, cannot travel to as many as 65 countries without a visa.

Of the countries in the region, only Albania is behind BiH, in 92nd place. What is even more impressive in this new survey of the “most valuable” passports is that Bosnia and Herzegovina is behind Samoa, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and even the Solomon and Marshall Islands, exotic and small countries that are difficult to find even on a geographical map.

Parameters

According to Kaluza, there are various parameters by which the “value” of a passport is determined. As he pointed out, according to the quality, technical characteristics and degree of protection, the BiH passport is one of the better personal documents.

“I think it is better than some European ones. But, unfortunately, when it comes to the political situation, foreign policy and diplomacy, all of this has affected that the citizens of BiH still cannot enter many countries without visas. The only thing that makes me happy is the attempts of the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, to change this negative practice so far,” Kaluža pointed out.