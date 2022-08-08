Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 7th: Political parties in many countries condemned the provocative actions of the United States and clearly expressed their support for the one-China principle

Xinhua News Agency reporter

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan in disregard of China‘s strong opposition and solemn representations. Political parties in many countries around the world have condemned the U.S.’s provocative actions as extremely irresponsible for several days. They have made it clear that they will firmly adhere to the one-China principle and support all necessary measures taken by China to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Severely criticized the US’s provocative actions as extremely irresponsible

Babi, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Central Committee, said Pelosi’s visit was a direct interference in China‘s internal affairs with the aim of increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. This extremely irresponsible behavior of the United States is completely inconsistent with its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The Swiss Communist Party said in a statement that Pelosi’s visit was a very serious provocation, and the Swiss Communist Party called on the United States to earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The Mexican Socialist People’s Party said in a statement that the irresponsible and arrogant behavior of the United States once again blatantly violated the one-China principle and relevant United Nations resolutions. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan completely exposed the shameless ambitions of the US military-industrial complex.

Florian Filippo, chairman of the French Patriot Party, tweeted that Pelosi’s visit was “a hateful provocation by the United States“, and that the United States‘ move once again destabilized the world.

The chairman of the Chilean Communist Party, Terrell, said that the provocative actions of the United States in the Taiwan Strait have continued for many years, which has posed a threat to regional security.

The Islamic United Party of Iran issued a statement condemning that the recent actions of US officials to interfere in China‘s internal affairs and damage China‘s territorial integrity are examples of US interventionism around the world, which will only exacerbate tensions and expand disputes. The United States intends to use the Taiwan issue to harm China‘s interests and weaken the one-China principle. This “play with fire” will eventually exacerbate the internal crisis in the United States.

Firmly uphold the one-China principle

Zimbabwe’s ruling African National Union-Patriotic Front said in a statement that the international community recognizes that there is only one China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is also the foundation of China-US relations, and the US has violated this principle. Zimbabwe recognizes only one China and firmly opposes any country changing its one-China policy in any form.

Atanibola, chairman of Kiribati’s ruling party Caring for Kiribati, said the US government should respect the one-China policy instead of doing the opposite. The US side should apologize for intensifying the regional conflict.

The Cyprus Workers’ Progressive Party said in a statement that Pelosi’s visit violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity and heightened tensions in the Pacific and globally. The party firmly supports the one-China principle.

The Bangladesh Workers’ Party issued a statement condemning Pelosi’s visit, stressing that the move would create a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait. The party solemnly declares that it will always firmly support the one-China principle.

The Syriza Alliance, the second largest political party in Greece, issued a statement saying that the one-China policy is a position that Greece and Europe have consistently adhered to, and a principle that the alliance has firmly supported from beginning to end.

Samba Sy, general secretary of the Independent Labor Party of Senegal, said that we take a clear stand against any hostile activities that blatantly violate UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, undermine the one-China principle, and target the People’s Republic of China in the Taiwan Strait, which is harmful to world peace and development. Unhelpful.

Firmly support China‘s resolute defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity

The International Liaison Department of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee issued a statement, firmly supporting China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supporting China‘s efforts to maintain regional peace, stability and development cooperation. The statement said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory. Oppose any act of creating “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”. The party will continue to support the Chinese Communist Party’s policy of achieving complete national unity.

The Communist Party of Ecuador forwarded the full text of the “Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China” issued on its official website on the 2nd, and issued a statement saying that the actions of the United States seriously violated the one-China principle, seriously undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and supported China‘s resolute defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. position.

The Communist Party of Peru (Red Motherland) issued a statement criticizing Pelosi for visiting Taiwan. The party firmly supports the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and the provocative actions of the United States will surely be protested by countries around the world, the statement said.

The Comoros’ ruling party, the Comoros Baath Party, issued a press release to reiterate that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory, opposes all acts that may undermine China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly supports the one-China position, and supports China‘s great cause of national reunification.