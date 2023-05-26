Politicians from the RS at a meeting in Belgrade | Info

Many politicians and officials from Republika Srpska attended the “Serbia of Hope” rally in Belgrade, and the president of the RS and SNSD, Milorad Dodik, also gave a speech.

Izvor: Screenshot

The meeting in Belgrade was attended by the leaders of all parliamentary parties based in Srpska, both ruling and opposition, except for Nebojsa Vukanović and his List for Justice and Order. Some parties organized bus transport of members, supporters and sympathizers.

President of the Democratic People’s Alliance (DNS) and Minister of Security in the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešić he posted on Instagram “stories” from the meeting where it can be seen that he was in the front row together with the Prime Minister Radovan Viškovićchairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željko Cvijanovićminister and president of the SP Petr Đokić.

Photos from Belgrade were also published by Vlado Đajićpresident of the SNSD City Board in Banja Luka and general director of the RS University Clinical Center.

