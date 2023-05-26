Home » Politicians from the RS at a meeting in Belgrade | Info
World

Politicians from the RS at a meeting in Belgrade | Info

by admin
Politicians from the RS at a meeting in Belgrade | Info

Many politicians and officials from Republika Srpska attended the “Serbia of Hope” rally in Belgrade, and the president of the RS and SNSD, Milorad Dodik, also gave a speech.

Izvor: Screenshot

The meeting in Belgrade was attended by the leaders of all parliamentary parties based in Srpska, both ruling and opposition, except for Nebojsa Vukanović and his List for Justice and Order. Some parties organized bus transport of members, supporters and sympathizers.

President of the Democratic People’s Alliance (DNS) and Minister of Security in the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nenad Nešić he posted on Instagram “stories” from the meeting where it can be seen that he was in the front row together with the Prime Minister Radovan Viškovićchairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željko Cvijanovićminister and president of the SP Petr Đokić.

Photos from Belgrade were also published by Vlado Đajićpresident of the SNSD City Board in Banja Luka and general director of the RS University Clinical Center.

(World)

See also  Why Dušan Vlahović is struggling at Juventus Massimiliano Allegri statement | Sport

You may also like

crosses the street with the stroller the child...

Ukraine, a clinic in Dnipro is attacked: the...

Biden Nominates Charles Brown as Chairman of US...

Exchange vote, dozens of investigations and rain of...

“We thought it wasn’t possible” – breaking latest...

Taylor Swift Releases Deluxe Edition of “Midnights” Featuring...

Ley DJ Faces New Tour Dates With “YYZ”...

Bret Stephens’ latest rationale for a Jewish state...

Conte against the Government, “precarious work, there is...

Usa 2024, DeSantis collects 8.2 million dollars in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy