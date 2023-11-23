Politicians react to the departure of Danilo Rueda and the appointment of Otty Patiño

The president, Gustavo Petro, announced on the afternoon of this Wednesday, November 22, the departure of Danilo Rueda, who until a few hours ago was the High Commissioner for Peace and the main head of the Government, to advance rapprochements with the armed groups who would like to get involved in the policy of ‘Total Peace’.

Rueda’s replacement will be Otty Patiño, a former member of the M-19 and who until now was the Government’s chief negotiator in the dialogues that are underway with the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN). “The processes towards peace in the country will be directed by Otty Patiño, I thank Danilo for all his immense efforts,” the president wrote through his X account, formerly Twitter.

Reactions to the departure of Danilo Rueda

After the surprising announcement of the highest president, different reactions were raised through social networks, especially celebrating the departure of the current High Commissioner for Peace.

The senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, demanded that the official clarify certain complaints that have been made in relation to the Public Force. “Before Danilo Rueda leaves, let him explain to the country the complaints about secret pacts to remove the Public Force from El Plateado, Cauca,” she wrote.

For his part, the elected councilor, Daniel Briceño, assured that this appointment was one of the worst that the president has made so far. “The appointment of such a questioned, shady and bad character has been one of the worst mistakes of Gustavo Petro’s government. The country still does not know the whole truth about the La Picota Pact,” he asserted.

Likewise, the congresswoman, Carolina Arbeláez, stated that it was “unsustainable” to keep Rueda in office and pointed him out as one of those responsible for the “empowerment” that armed groups have had in some areas of the national territory.

“He was capable of spending $17 million daily traveling by private plane and helicopter, but he was not able to execute the 1.2 billion to implement the Havana peace agreements,” he questioned.

In addition, the congressman strongly supported Otty Patiño, expressing that he has complete confidence that the construction of peace in Colombia was in good hands.”

