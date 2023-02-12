Someone has hastily branded it as the worst electoral campaign ever. Maybe. But even without having to resort to such absolute categories – and the older ones cannot fail to recall the “forks” against the “Cossacks” of the 1950s – nevertheless it is difficult to dispute that the weeks preceding the September 25 vote were characterized by a political confrontation or insults, often resorting to labeling from political archeology, or flights into the hyperuranium in order not to face the dramatic problems that the premature expulsion of Mario Draghi in the sign of haste due to electoral greed, seasoned with strong veins of irresponsibility, bequeathed. This does not mean that significant elements of political structure have not emerged and that, as the journalism of the past taught, it is better to immediately put it in the head as “news”. That is, the disintegration of the center-left coalition with the Democratic Party which repudiated the Cinquestelle trying to put a patch on the hole through a possible but very botched understanding with Calenda which ended in nothing. It means that the Democratic Party has no allies and no strategy, and re-proposing a pairing with Conte would perhaps mean definitively abandoning the reformist spirit to go in tow of a Melénchon-style left that would have the stigma of the perpetual minority.

On the opposite front, the center-right insists on presenting itself as a coalition despite discounting the fact that it is a conformation that dates back to 30 years ago and that saw Silvio Berlusconi as the creator and holder of all powers, leaving only that of grumbling to the allies. Things have changed and there is no going back, but a shared premiership is missing and more than an aggregation it would be more correct to speak of a patchwork who perhaps can win but hardly govern.

And finally, leaving Conte at the water’s edge of the citizen’s income as a last resort in order not to drown, the third pole – the real novelty of the current electoral competition – suffers from the fact that it is an alliance built more on the desperation of the Rosatellum than a team equipped identity and political personality.

Against the background of such a scenario stand out (Far abusive language) the contents of the electoral rodeo. And immediately comes a first step of reflection. Because at a certain point it happened that reality, precisely the one denied and yanked according to the interests of this or that leader, extinguished the bonfire of vanities fueled by lullaby promises and forcefully burst under umbrellas, on social media and in last in the talk show recalled from holidays, in the form of a “gas war” resulting from the war between Russia and Ukraine, promoted by Vladimir Putin (by the way: a moving memory for Gorbachev, president intent on seeking the reform of an ideologically and structurally irreformable) and managed in the usual way by Europe between hiding, divisions and leaps of faith full of good intentions with which, as is known, hell is paved.

A war that had a violent impact on the Italian political confrontation, also causing paradoxical effects. In fact, it happened that most of those who Super Mario have satisfactorily ousted him from Palazzo Chigi after sending him off the road in the race for the Colle, in the face of the explosion in the price of gas and the danger of seeing and madly the bills of millions of families and lead to the closure of many companies, thus spreading anguish and anger, have loudly requested large-scale interventions from a resigning executive valid for managing ordinary administration, without powers to dealing with an emergency destined to last and to change the characteristics of the industrial system of the EU countries.

Big surprise but no surprises. Those same political forces, by calling Draghi back into service, aimed at nothing but unloading the unpopularity of restrictive interventions on the lives and habits of millions of voters on his shoulders, in order to avoid him and find a perfect scapegoat. Matteo Salvini has even invoked a budget deviation, i.e. new debt for a country that already has a very high one.

Obviously Draghi refused knowing full well what attitude Brussels and the markets would have welcomed such a risky move. Strange that Giulio Tremonti, now a candidate with FdI, has remained silent. When he was the tutelary deity of center-right economic policy, with the pointed irony that often distinguishes him, he explained that Italy had the third or fourth public debt in the world, unfortunately being neither the third nor the fourth economy on the planet. From the series: best avoided.

Salvini’s request remained a dead letter, not so the urgency of measures to protect families and businesses. However, the “gas war” opens up disturbing prospects for the post-election period. Whoever wins will have to manage a very worrying situation in view of a winter that will be something much more than our discontent. Without Draghi’s shield, we still don’t understand how it will be possible to face it. One thing is certain: any initiative cannot fail to be agreed at European level. In other words, it will have to be handled by a centre-right – if it prevails in the polls – which does not have it in its DNA. Or from a center-left which, in order to have a majority, will only be able to return to the arms of Conte, who judges the Draghi agenda to be detrimental to the country. In short, a perspective of improvisation combined with mischief stands out. Not the ideal blend for such a difficult situation.

But the electoral campaign has not been nourished only by negative ghosts. In hindsight it was even worse. At a certain point, in fact, the irresistible impulse to venture onto social platforms started with practically all parties and almost all leaders eager to build a profile on TikToc: that digital stage where young people exchange photos of appointments and places visited , send love messages, dance and have fun, express wishes that have the favorable condition of not admitting censorship.

Precisely to capture the younger electorate, the party leaders pretended to want and know how to speak to eighteen-year-olds, with those in mind who left that green age decades ago and are set on inevitable senescence. Let’s talk about Silvio Berlusconi who in the presentation video found the breath of the salesman and the gigantic communicative fluid that made him a true legend of the diffusion of his political message.

Cav’s performance achieved success in terms of views which confirms his talent. But he leaves intact, obviously not only for him, the doubts about whether this is the best way to address young people, interpret their aspirations and give answers as it falls – or should – to politics. In reality, the drafts of exploitation are blowing very strongly and perhaps cause more rejection than adhesion in that audience. Also because regardless of TikToc, the drama of a generation that has no job opportunities, that lives in a country where the average age inexorably rises every year, the birth rate decreases and the drive to emigrate at a certain point becomes uncontrollable, deserves more answers in-depth and less compliant with social network formats.

Without a genuine reformist left, Italy will have an unhappy degrowth future

Oh well, these are the ingredients of the political debate and with these we will have to cook the soup of a new majority and a new government.

But what should we ultimately expect from the polls on 25 September? Complicated to say. However, there are ongoing trends that will find an obligatory outlet. Maybe a new electoral law will be made or maybe not, knowing that experience warns that what comes usually worsens the situation instead of improving it. It is easier to argue that whatever the outcome, we will witness phenomena of decomposition and recomposition of the political framework destined to have a profound effect on the creation of new alignments and on the political offer to citizens.

For decades, in fact, we have been experiencing a systemic crisis to which only politics can provide answers. Except that politics has proven not to make it and the appeal all’embrace We it is the confirmation of a vision still from the First Republic and the way in which Mario Draghi’s experiment ended, the best profile to put on the field, should act as a warning.

We have long lived in a condition in which two factions face each other and are united only by their aversion to each other. Not even the arrival of Beppe Grillo’s armies has changed direction: the Cinquestelle have fallen apart under the weight of their contradictions and their demagogic, let’s call it that, dilettantism.

What is needed is a leap forward that allows reformism, which is the lifeblood of socialism, while maximalism is its arsenic, to unfold as it can and must. From this point of view, the initial exclusion or overshadowing of figures such as the constitutional lawyer Stefano Ceccanti or the economist Tommaso Nannicini and the subsequent recovery by popular acclaim, leave the flame of hope burning. Without a genuine reformist left, Italy will have an unhappy degrowth future.

Apart from the events of some individuals, this truth did not emerge during the electoral campaign, because for too long demagoguery and populism have been the masters. Yet outside of that ideal system and that practice, which it must be recognized is in crisis in almost all of Europe, Italy will end up like an earthenware vase among iron vases. They too were bruised but capable of greater resistance.

In that case we will only have to appeal to the Stellone. Even if he hasn’t become tired and eclipsed too.