Overseas Network, December 19. According to a report by the “USA Today” news network on the 18th, the latest joint poll released by “USA Today” and Suffolk University shows that the American people are not happy about the coming New Year. Statistics show that two-thirds of the respondents said that the direction of the country’s development is wrong, and the public has no confidence in the two parties, nor does it feel that the US government can effectively solve the challenges facing the country.

The poll was conducted between December 7 and 11. It was a telephone survey of 1,000 registered American voters, and the statistical error was less than plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. According to the survey, 54% of the respondents believe that the top priority that the U.S. government should deal with in 2023 is inflation and economic issues. This issue is listed as the top issue that should be addressed by the respondents, accounting for almost twice that of any other issue. many. 65% and 26% of respondents believe that the United States is developing in the wrong direction or that it is not developing in the right direction, respectively; in contrast, in the same poll at the end of 2021, 57% of the respondents believed that the United States was developing in the wrong direction.

According to reports, public expectations for the U.S. government to be able to do things next year are low. Doty, a 71-year-old retired insurance executive, bluntly said, “We are all ruled by extremism, and moderate centrists are being squeezed out.” Rachel Negli, 53, cited issues such as racism, gun violence and abortion options, and said “hopefully the amount of negative things that have happened over the past few years has set off alarm bells and we can learn from them.” (Overseas Wanghou Xingchuan)

