2022-10-17 18:54

Source: Overseas Network

Poll: Seven out of 10 Americans see a bleak future for the country

Overseas Network, October 17thAccording to the Associated Press report on October 17, a new poll showed that 71% of the American public believe that the country’s prospects are bleak and the future is in a “dangerous situation.”

The poll, conducted by the Associated Press Center for Public Affairs Research, collected the opinions of 961 U.S. voters between October 6 and 10. Polls show that about two-thirds of voters say they are pessimistic about the political situation in the United States, and 58% of voters are dissatisfied with the state of individual rights and freedoms in the United States.

The report said that the 41-year-old housewife of Ohio, the United States, said that the United States faces the problem of soaring inflation and declining moral values, and the country is developing in a “destructive” direction, fearing for the future of her children. Townsend, a 28-year-old Michigan man, also believes that American society is going backwards, especially in the areas of abortion rights, health care and police enforcement. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)

