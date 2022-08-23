[The Epoch Times, August 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Xia Chujun reported in Sydney, Australia) A poll found that nearly 50% of Australians believe that the CCP may launch a military attack on Australia, and more than 50% of Australians believe that, Once the CCP attacks Australia, the United States will dispatch the military to help defend Australia.

On August 22, an Australian think tank, the Australia Institute (Australia Institute) released a report on Australia and Taiwan possibly being attacked by China.pollThe results show 47 per cent of Australians believe China will attack Australia “soon or at some point”. Among them, one in 10 Australian respondents think China will invade Australia “soon”.

Among 18- to 29-year-olds, 16 percent believed the CCP would launch an armed attack “soon”; 13 percent of 30- to 39-year-olds. Only 3 per cent of respondents over the age of 60 believed China was about to launch an armed attack on Australia.

Respondents from Western Australia and Queensland think the CCP is more likely to attack Australia “soon”, while more respondents from NSW (37%) and Victoria (41%) think the CCP will “in some way”. time” to attack Australia,

More than 40 per cent of respondents aged 18 to 29, 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 thought China would attack Australia “at some point”.

The poll also found Labour and Independence voters believed China was least likely to attack Australia, while a majority of Greens and Coalition voters believed China was most likely to attack Australia, and a third of One Nation voters also I think the CCP will attack Australia.

19% of Australian respondents believe it is impossible for China to launch a military attack on Australia, while 33% of Australian respondents said they do not know or are not sure whether China has launched a military attack on Australia.

The Australian Institute conducted the poll of 1003 adults living in Australia and 1002 adults living in Taiwan between August 13 and 16, 2022, on the likelihood of Australia and Taiwan being attacked by China. More Australians think China will invade Australia “soon” than Taiwanese who think China will invade Taiwan “soon”.

When asked if Australians are prepared to fight if China threatens military action against Australia, almost twice as many Australian men (49%) as women (26%) believe Australia should go to war with China. Among them, 51% of respondents aged 18 to 29 believe that Australia should go to war with the CCP.

When asked if the United States would send troops to war against China if the Chinese military attacked Australia, 57% of Australians believed that the United States would invest military force to help defend Australia; only 11% believed that the United States would not help Australia to go to war with the Chinese Communist Party ; the rest said they did not know or depend on the situation.

Four in five Australians said it would be in Australia’s interest if the US and China could work together to achieve world peace, but only 35 per cent believed that such cooperation was possible between the US and China.

