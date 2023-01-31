Home World Poll: Weak government leadership is America’s number one problem, worse than inflation
Overseas Network, January 31 According to the US “New York Post” report, Gallup released a poll on January 30 local time, showing that poor government leadership is the number one problem in the United States, worse than inflation and immigration. .

Polls show that in the past year, although the wallets of the American people have been emptied due to inflation, “weak government leadership” has surpassed “inflation” and become the number one problem that the American people think. than 21%.

15% of Americans are concerned about inflation; 11% of Americans think immigration is a serious problem, an increase of 3 percentage points compared with last year.

Additionally, the economy remains a major concern for the American public. 45% of the people think the U.S. economy is in a “poor” situation, 38% say it is “average”; 72% of the people think the U.S. economy will get worse, and only 22% think it will get better.

