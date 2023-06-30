Polls, the attempted coup penalizes Prigozhin and does not affect Putin: the president remains at 80%, leader Wagner halves the consensus

Il attempted coup did not bring good results to the Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Not only because, after the about-face, he was forced to take refuge in Belarusbut also from a political point of view: according to a survey of the independent statistical centre taken reported by the independent site Medusathe leader of the mercenaries has in fact suffered a 50% popularity drop.

Vladimir Putin he is the one who least of all seems to have been affected by the surprise operation by the former chef’s contractors, with consensus in his favor remaining around 80%. On the other hand, the figure of the Minister of Defense has been reduced, Sergei Shoiguconsidered among the main perpetrators of the attempted coup, not having prevented it and allowing Prigozhin’s men to reach Rostov without firing a shot. In fact, the head of Defense sees his popularity drop from 60% to 48%.

But if the head of the Wagner he is considered the one who managed to show his strength to the detriment of Putin and Shoigu, this does not emerge from the Levada poll. Indeed, he would be the one to have most blamed the drop in consensus, going from 58% to 29%. Finally, as far as Putin is concerned, his approval rating dropped 3 points on the day of the insurrection, last Saturday, falling to 79%, but then climbed back to 82% when the crisis ended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

