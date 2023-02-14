Home World Polluting cars, stop selling from 2035: final ok from the European Parliament
Polluting cars, stop selling from 2035: final ok from the European Parliament

Polluting cars, stop selling from 2035: final ok from the European Parliament

Final green light from the Eurochamber for the agreement, reached by the EU last November, on the stop to newly registered polluting vehicles (therefore petrol and diesel) starting from 2035. The final ok from the Plenary came with 340 votes in favor , 279 against and 21 abstentions. The new legislation is part of the Fit for 55 package and sets the path to zero C02 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035. Interim emission reduction targets for 2030 are set at 55% for new cars and 50% for vans.

The Commission will present by 2025 a methodology to assess and report data on C02 emissions throughout the life cycle of cars and vans sold on the EU market. By December 2026, the Commission will monitor the gap between the emission limit values ​​and the real data on fuel and energy consumption, present a methodology to adjust the specific CO2 emissions of manufacturers and propose appropriate follow-up measures. Under the new legislation, manufacturers responsible for small production volumes in a calendar year (1,000 to 10,000 new cars or 1,000 to 22,000 new vans) can obtain an exemption until the end of 2035. Those registering fewer than 1,000 new vehicles per year they continue to be exempted even after 2035. After the final vote in the plenary, the EU Council will have to formally approve the text before its publication in the Official Journal. The latest act of a process that on Thursday 27 October 2022, with the historic agreement between Parliament and the Council, the program aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. A possible revision clause will come into force in 2026.

The October agreement marked a victory for the European Commission which just over a year ago had presented objectives that were often considered too ambitious. The agreement came as Brussels argued that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the consequent serious energy crisis should accelerate the environmental transition of the European Union, certainly not hinder it. “The EU executive will publish a report by the end of 2025, and every two years thereafter, to assess progress towards zero-emission road mobility”, explained the European Parliament in a note. ‘The report will cover the impact on consumers and employment, progress in terms of energy efficiency and the affordability of zero- and low-emission vehicles.’

