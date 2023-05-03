Home » Polo Arqdec celebrates 20 years with Symposium at PUC-Campinas – MONDO MODA
Polo Arqdec celebrates 20 years with Symposium at PUC-Campinas – MONDO MODA

Polo Arqdec celebrates 20 years with Symposium at PUC-Campinas – MONDO MODA

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Polo Arqdec will hold the Polo Arqdec Symposium 2023 with the theme “ESG in Architecture, When?” on Tuesday, May 16, from 2 pm to 7 pm, at the Dom Gilberto Auditorium, at PUC-Campinas.
According to Joyce de Andrade Ruiz, executive president of Polo Arqdec, the initiative aims to provoke reflection, present innovations and the meaning of each letter of the acronym ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), which is being applied in Brazil.
Renata Podolsky, executive and project manager at Polo Arqdec, and owner of Ki Produções, the Symposium organizer, explains that the event is now in its 5th year. edition and that ESG has grown a lot in the field of architecture.

“The ESG is an indication of the use of best business and risk management practices, aiming at lower environmental impacts (negative) and greater social impacts (positive)”, observes Renata.

The event will feature lectures and a round table. The architect, Paulo de Tarso, director of the architecture and graphic design office, THE Arquitetura, will be the symposiarch of the event. Among the confirmed speakers are: Susanna Marchionni, co-founder and CEO of Planet Smart City in Brazil, the Italian executive who is revolutionizing the smart and inclusive cities sector in the country; Juliana Nunes, advisory board member of the Leadership with Values ​​platform and partner consultant at Ideia Sustentável, both focused on ESG and; Heloisa Meister, civil engineer and specialist on the technical team at Guardian Glass, one of the world‘s largest manufacturers of glass products.
Registration for the Symposium is now open and must be done through the website: www.poloarqdec.com.br.
The event is free for professionals registered at Polo Arqdec, shopkeepers associated with the institution and students of the Faculties of: Architecture and Urbanism, Arts, Digital Design, Civil Engineering and Geography at PUC-Campinas.
For other interested parties, tickets cost R$ 100.00 full and R$ 50.00 half. The total amount raised will be donated to the Dias da Cruz Assistance Institution, an NGO that works with projects that offer health, education, leisure, professional training and social inclusion.

