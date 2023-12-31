Pomeray “20 mg” Review (2023)

You’re going to have to settle for twenty milligrams, which come in six tablets. Some say that they create addiction, even more so when the mono has lasted five years, since they released Raro. With patience and other musical barbiturates, you have surely been able to endure, but now comes the time to make up for it: the Pomeray They are back and you can now self-medicate as you please, abusing their musical medicine.

Let’s try to explain ourselves better. The Bilbao band Pomeray returned to the studio to record “20 mg”, his new work, which includes six cuts. You can find it on both vinyl and CD. In fact, they recorded it themselves in their rehearsal room, which is even more surprising due to the result, with a clear sound and an elaborate production. They return with changes, since they go from five to six, by incorporating keyboards. There is also a change in one of the guitars. The band’s hallmarks, however, remain intact: careful lyrics, solid and complex structures, a lot of good density, the ability to alter the listener’s consciousness. The album has the Kuanto Perro Records seal printed on it, which, if you look for it, I think you will come to the same conclusion as me: they cook it and they eat it. It is clear that they are not going to sit back and wait for someone to do it for them.

To continue, you are going to allow me to warn you: things are going to go wrong. Don’t expect the usual order in a review, nor that I explain myself in a methodical and careful way. I adapt to listening, and, this time, I let myself be carried away by the music. After listening to the album several times, many times, countless times, almost on a loop, I have ended up absorbed by it and it has inspired me to embrace naivety and excess. I trust that later, when you are finished, you will see it more clearly. Or maybe not. Of course, I’m going to start with my feet on the ground. Rather, on the accelerator pedal. And I’m going to tell it to you as it just happened:

Six in the morning. It’s still early morning and the day doesn’t feel like turning into tomorrow. The darkness is covered with a sheet of clouds. It rains like sparkles, because the car lights pierce the dew. I trust my instincts and remember to drive half asleep on the AP-68, on my way to work, with no other emotion than the curves. And I hit play. Umpteenth. And there they start: first with “Loca”; the last one, “Intxaurrondo Blues”. They all jump, one after the other, while I move my neck, tap the steering wheel, push the clutch with something similar to the fantasy of a dance. At some point, I’d like to go straight, trust that it’s going to work. When he winds up in the last song, the record starts again, and the cycle repeats. And so I think Kimberlé Crenshaw would be proud of them. They came out with the shitty intersectional album. I would almost say intersectionalist. And by this I mean that the global calculation of the disk reveals, as Crenshaw and many others who followed him believed, that to define a person the interaction of more than one social factor is needed. There is gender and politics here; Here hegemony is dismantled, the carpet of power is lifted to see all the shit it keeps underneath. What’s more, I was almost reaching the aporia of Aiurdin when I noticed the line they repeat in “Orfano.” There, they sing that “there is no home, no god, no truth.” Could Jacques Derrida like anything more? They have also released the post-structuralist album. They take the dichotomies and pass them through the lining of their jacket. There is another clearer example in that hit that opens the album in feminine (it served as an introduction and the video that accompanied it should not be avoided) and that is like an unbridled scream from the top of a hill that overlooks the paved valley of the city. , as if after so much time they explained things to you with the language they know: “here we are, we are back, we never left, we are still us.” And they do it with “Loca”, which already has it in the title and does not use any more warnings. When you look out, it is already rising, it seems like you enter by sticking your head into a gale. They said in that century that a woman only had the narrow space of two conflicting extremes: either she was an angel or she was a monster. When she approached creation, she was that madwoman locked in an attic. It was not, in many cases, an illness; She was rebellion, dissidence, subversion. In “Loca” they paint a powerful woman who embraces her freedom, her desire and her individuality, accepting the consequences. That is Pomeray, rock and roll that ignites with the rhythm and stirs with the acuity of a penetrating and unapologetic gaze, crossing the borders of the genre, exploring the dumps of virtual networks, reviewing dogmas and discourses, rethinking the meaning of words like submission, creativity or violence.

The Pomeray have not exhausted their capacity for insurrection and originality. And they also carry it to their sound. Their songs deny worn-out structures. You don’t know when or if the chorus will come. The harmonies become entangled with the melodies. The tone of the story seems to decide the development of the song. Some of them seem part-time but they are not. In others they play with the rhythm as if they were hesitating about your future. In “The Network” there seems to be a dialogue between characters. Or perhaps a poem within a poem, as in Emerson’s “Hamatreya” but without being as pedantic as someone mentioning Emerson in a rock review. They lie to Jack Kerouac in “The Road” and everything finds its balance and meaning before arriving in Denver. The titles of this album are brief but they condense everything that is evoked later, whether they use the name of a neighborhood in Donostia or keywords like “Obediente” and “Orfano.”

Rock and roll is here in full force. It is dense and fickle; It is danceable and intoxicating. They make the rhythm captivate, the hips become troubled and the conscience awakens. But, if you want me to say it without further rhetoric: what I like most about this album is its promise. The Pomerays are back and there is as much desire for this as for what is to come.

