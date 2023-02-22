Listen to the audio version of the article

Pompeii establishes a Social Responsibility Award. The initiative belongs to the Pompeii Host Lions Club, and was adopted on the occasion of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the arrival in Pompeii (1872) of Blessed Bartolo Longo, founder of the Sanctuary of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii. The competition aims to enhance virtuous experiences in terms of social responsibility, ethics, inclusion and, in general, positive impact on the community.

Competition with an international vocation

The Bartolo Longo Prize will be awarded to those who have particularly distinguished themselves in promoting acts of “religiosity and civilization, art and life, science and culture” (reads the announcement) which favor the civil growth of the community in which they live and work. The competition, with an international vocation, is aimed, for the first two years, at the citizens of Campania, Basilicata and Calabria, subsequently it will be extended to the national and international scene.

Three nominations per region

The Presidents of the Lions Clubs of the regions involved will send the nominations to the Award Secretariat, which must arrive by the last Saturday of March. The application must be documented and accompanied by a short video presentation of the candidate. Each club may present only one application and, if more than three applications are received for each Region, a preventive evaluation will be carried out by sending a triad of applications for each Region to the Award jury.

The jury

The Jury, made up of the Governor who is president and the Archbishop Prelate of the Shrine of Pompeii, Mayor, Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, president of the Lions Club of Pompeii, by the date set for the assignment will identify – with justified judgment – the winner of the Prize. – The General Secretary of the Prize, Monsignor Pietro Caggiano, who presides over the pre-selection works, is a non-voting added member of the Prize Jury.