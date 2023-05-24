Home » Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic oven – MONDO MODA
World

Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic oven – MONDO MODA

by admin
Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic oven – MONDO MODA

O Pompeii is the first domestic compact oven, anyone can prepare authentic Neapolitan pizzas at home, made with light, airy and deliciously crispy dough. Produced by Forno Santo, it can be used both in commercial establishments and events and in homes, being the company’s first product that is also intended for the final consumer.
Ideal for gourmet balconies or country and beach houses, the Pompeii is compact, charming and very practical. Measuring 85×90 cm, it comes in wood and wood and gas versions and has the exclusive Ballast of Biscotto Forno Santo, which allows it to reach and maintain a temperature of 480º C in the ballast, perfect for baking a Napoletana pizza in up to 90 seconds and pizzas from São Paulo, more stuffed, between 2 and 3 minutes.

Santo Pizza Oven – Pompeii @ disclosure

With about 100 kg, the Pompeii has a personalized finish and can be purchased with a metallic base with space for firewood and accessories and comes with wheels to facilitate its transport. In addition to baking pizzas, this oven is also ideal for baking bread and meat, among other dishes.
Installed in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, Forno Santo serves all regions of the country and is present in several renowned pizzerias and restaurants, among other establishments.

Santo Pizza Oven – Pompeii – Colors

Dimensions:

Inner diameter: 70cm
Oven Dimensions: 85 x 90 (countertop) x 65cm height
Oven weight: 100 kg
Base Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 100 cm
Base weight: 15 kg
Mouth size: 40 x 16 cm
Finish: Tablets in Black + Ruby + Pyrite + Slate + Saona
Heating time: up to 45 minutes
Gas consumption: between 350 and 500g/h
Cylinder: P13 – designed for LPG
Piped gas: Not indicated
exhaustion: yes

Values:

Pompeii firewood:
PIX R$ 10.490,00
10x R$ 1.199,99

Gas burner:
PIX R$ 3.990,00
10x R$ 449,99

Base with wheels:
PIX R$ 1.690,00
10x R$ 199,99
See also  Hu Changsheng emphasized the implementation of more accurate, scientific and efficient epidemic prevention and control measures at the province's epidemic prevention and control video and teleconference and the new crown virus vaccination promotion meeting to ensure the timely, stable and orderly implementation of the ninth version of the plan.

You may also like

now LIVE the match of the World Cup

Alhambra moments. Unhurriedly enjoy great live shows

the PoP remake The Sands of Time back...

ADL launched legal effort to stop Mapping Project...

Niños Luchando, review of their album Territorio (2023)

Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Ukrainian attack with drones...

Fighter winner of the RS Youth Cup PHOTO...

Australia, woman dies after being tasered by police

Palermo, agreement between Italtel and the University for...

In Kharkiv with the anti-Putin Russian raiders from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy