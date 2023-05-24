Pompeii oven is the first compact and domestic oven – MONDO MODA

O Pompeii is the first domestic compact oven, anyone can prepare authentic Neapolitan pizzas at home, made with light, airy and deliciously crispy dough. Produced by Forno Santo, it can be used both in commercial establishments and events and in homes, being the company’s first product that is also intended for the final consumer.

Ideal for gourmet balconies or country and beach houses, the Pompeii is compact, charming and very practical. Measuring 85×90 cm, it comes in wood and wood and gas versions and has the exclusive Ballast of Biscotto Forno Santo, which allows it to reach and maintain a temperature of 480º C in the ballast, perfect for baking a Napoletana pizza in up to 90 seconds and pizzas from São Paulo, more stuffed, between 2 and 3 minutes.

With about 100 kg, the Pompeii has a personalized finish and can be purchased with a metallic base with space for firewood and accessories and comes with wheels to facilitate its transport. In addition to baking pizzas, this oven is also ideal for baking bread and meat, among other dishes.

Installed in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, Forno Santo serves all regions of the country and is present in several renowned pizzerias and restaurants, among other establishments.

Dimensions:

Inner diameter: 70cm

Oven Dimensions: 85 x 90 (countertop) x 65cm height

Oven weight: 100 kg

Base Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 100 cm

Base weight: 15 kg

Mouth size: 40 x 16 cm

Finish: Tablets in Black + Ruby + Pyrite + Slate + Saona

Heating time: up to 45 minutes

Gas consumption: between 350 and 500g/h

Cylinder: P13 – designed for LPG

Piped gas: Not indicated

exhaustion: yes

Values:

Pompeii firewood:

PIX R$ 10.490,00

10x R$ 1.199,99

Gas burner:

PIX R$ 3.990,00

10x R$ 449,99

Base with wheels:

PIX R$ 1.690,00

10x R$ 199,99