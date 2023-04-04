Listen to the audio version of the article

The third-largest world construction company has in its portfolio none other than the 54.7-kilometre bridge over the sea between Hong Kong and Macao. China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) is a mastodon born from the merger of China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) with ZPMC cranes which, once the acute phase of the pandemic is over, is back fully operational.

On which dossiers, Pei Minshan, deputy general manager, civil engineer specialized in bridges, explains to Il Sole 24 Ore.

What role can Italy still play in your plans? The delegation led five years ago by general secretary Xi Jinping included Wang Jingchun, executive chairman, and general manager, Changmiao Zha. Italy has just returned to work on the construction of the ten billion euro bridge over the Strait of Messina.

Yes, we have learned that the March 16 decree of the Italian Council of Ministers has been signed, which allows for the immediate resumption of the planning and construction of the Messina Strait Bridge. We know that the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has issued a notice stating that the bridge project will use the 2011 technical plan and will build the cable-stayed bridge (i.e. suspended, with the scaffold supported by a series of cables anchored to support pillars, ndr) largest in the world, 3.2 km.

The project to build a bridge linking Sicily to the Italian peninsula is back, the decree of March 16 has been signed

A plan adapted to the most recent technological, safety and environmental standards. As the largest bridge design and construction company in the world, CCCC is certainly very interested in the implementation of the project. We hope to be able to use our already proven technology in the construction of two more similar bridges to help promote economic development and integration in the South and North of Italy.