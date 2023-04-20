Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue of Saint Ephraim – Vatican News Vatican

A statue of St. Ephraim was placed in the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, and the blessing ceremony was held on the morning of April 19 in the Paul VI Hall of the Lateran University.

(Vatican News Network)A statue of Saint Efrem il Siro is installed on the campus of the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome. The ceremony of blessing the statue was held on the morning of April 19 in the Paul VI Hall of the Lateran University. The attendees included Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches of the Holy See, and Pope Yusuf III, Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church. (Ignazio Youssef III) and Vincenzo Buonomo, Rector of Lateran University.

St. Ephraim was born in ancient Mesopotamia. He was an outstanding theologian in the fourth century and one of the most authoritative representatives of the Eastern Syrian Church. Pope Benedict XV canonized him as a Master of the Church in 1920.

