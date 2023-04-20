Home » Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue of Saint Ephraim – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue of Saint Ephraim – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Pontifical Lateran University in Rome installs a statue of Saint Ephraim – Vatican News Vatican

A statue of St. Ephraim was placed in the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, and the blessing ceremony was held on the morning of April 19 in the Paul VI Hall of the Lateran University.

(Vatican News Network)A statue of Saint Efrem il Siro is installed on the campus of the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome. The ceremony of blessing the statue was held on the morning of April 19 in the Paul VI Hall of the Lateran University. The attendees included Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches of the Holy See, and Pope Yusuf III, Patriarch of the Syriac Catholic Church. (Ignazio Youssef III) and Vincenzo Buonomo, Rector of Lateran University.

St. Ephraim was born in ancient Mesopotamia. He was an outstanding theologian in the fourth century and one of the most authoritative representatives of the Eastern Syrian Church. Pope Benedict XV canonized him as a Master of the Church in 1920.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Poland, von der Leyen's alarm: we will all use powers to enforce the EU Treaty

You may also like

Seven heroes against an oil pipeline: the film...

Many people are fleeing Sudan

Elektroprivreda RS established a company in Slovenia |...

“The explosion in the skies of Ukraine was...

Quality arancini made by disabled people and foreign...

Nunzia De Girolamo from Pierluigi Diaco: “I didn’t...

VIDEO – A bear is found inside the...

THQ Nordic announces a new Showcase for August...

FIBA Champions League Final Four 2023 teams pairs...

Čukarica Partizan live broadcast livestream | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy