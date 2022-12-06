Home World Pontifical Societies launch initiative to donate warm clothes to Ukrainians – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pontifical Societies launch initiative to donate warm clothes to Ukrainians – Vatican News Vatican

In order to alleviate the pain of the Ukrainian people caused by the war and cold, the Congregation of the Pontifical Amity Service launched the initiative to collect warm clothes, intending to transport the collected clothes to Ukraine as soon as possible.

(Vatican News Network) The Pontifical Service of Charity launched an operation to aid the Ukrainian people on December 5. “The situation of the Ukrainian people is critical, in addition to war, lack of electricity and gas, living in winter in the severe cold.” So, with Christmas just around the corner, the ministry is organizing a collection of thermal clothing, the kind used for skiing, which keep the body warm. What is needed is thermal clothing suitable for men, women and children.

The announcement went on to say that the Pontifical Societies are preparing to transport the collected thermal clothing to Ukraine by truck as soon as possible to help the Ukrainian people who have been tested by war and cold weather. Therefore, those who wish to respond to this initiative can purchase thermal clothing and have it delivered or mailed to the Congregation for Charity within a month. The Amity Service Office is located in the Vatican City, not far from the entrance of St. Ana. The address is: Dicastero per il Servizio della Carità, Cortile Sant’Egidio, 00120 Città del Vaticano.

