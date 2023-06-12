Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Mobile app developers need to drive continued app usage to generate recurring revenue from advertising, in-app purchases, and paid subscriptions. However, the latest analysis from Opensignal shows that with poor connections, users spend significantly less time in apps as they are dissatisfied with the experience and are less likely to keep apps on their device.

With a weak mobile connection, users spend 20% less time in each app session, while with a weak Wi-Fi connection, the drop is even greater, at 38%. After seven days, app retention rates are 49% lower for users who have had consistently poor connectivity.

Weak connections are rife. Data from Opensignal shows that 29% of mobile app sessions were experienced by users with a weak signal. With Wi-Fi, 11% of app sessions had a weak signal.

Poor connectivity directly affects app revenue, as well as increasing user dissatisfaction. Almost all apps are monetized through in-app purchases or advertising. Both business models require people to continue using the app. Data.ai (formerly App Annie) reports that in 2022, total global app revenue was $336 billion from advertising and $167 billion from app store purchases, with nearly all of it coming from in-app purchases. – paid apps or subscriptions.

Smartphone users experience weak cellular signal during 29% of app sessions, or nearly a third of the time. During these times, sessions of apps with active data transfers are 20% shorter, meaning users will be shown fewer ads, hurting app revenue. Also, if users spend less time in apps, they’re more likely to cancel ongoing paid subscriptions or uninstall an app. On weak Wi-Fi, there was an even greater drop in app session length, by 38%, during the 11% of time when Wi-Fi was weak.

With the imminent arrival of new extended reality (XR) and augmented reality offerings, most likely from Apple and Meta, that require fast, low-latency connections to connect to cloud services, quality connectivity becomes even more important, both with Wi-Fi and with the mobile connection. Qualcomm is also advancing with Snapdragon Spaces, which combine relatively lightweight XR glasses with a connected smartphone that provides both computing power and cellular connectivity while keeping the weight of the glasses to a minimum. Hardware partners include Xiaomi, OnePlus and Lenovo, while telecom partners include China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, NTT Qonoq, Telefonica, T-Mobile and Vodafone.

There are significant drops in app session duration for many app categories over both cellular and Wi-Fi connections. Video players experience the most significant drop on mobile and Wi-Fi connections with a weak signal: a 61% shorter mobile session and a nearly identical 60% shorter time on Wi-Fi. Several categories see a steep drop in usage with poor connectivity, including Lifestyle, Navigation, News & Magazines, Education, and Shopping.

Users are more likely to uninstall apps the first day after downloading them. Approximately half of Android apps are uninstalled within 30 days of download, and nearly half of those are uninstalled within the first 24 hours, according to AppsFlyer.

Opensignal data points to even higher app uninstall rates on day one when smartphone users are faced with poor network connectivity. There are significant increases across app categories, with a 31% increase in uninstalls for video player apps with a weak signal on day one, followed by News & Magazines with 24% and Lifestyle with 23% in more.

When we analyze app retention during the first seven days after installation, an interesting trend emerges related to poor connectivity. Day 1 app retention is 16% worse when there is a weak signal than a good signal because app usage has decreased. This difference widens over time. On day three it hits 41% and on day seven mobile app retention is 49% lower with a weak signal meaning users with poor connectivity are much more likely to stop using or even uninstall apps over time , not just the first day.

Analyzing mobile connectivity can help apps improve revenue

Addressing poor connectivity will also help app developers who choose to distribute their apps as part of a subscription service like Apple Arcade or Netflix’s mobile gaming offering. While the use of gaming apps is covered by a flat rate mobile subscription, the more users play the apps, i.e. the longer the app sessions and the longer the apps remain installed, the more likely it is that Apple curators Arcade and Netflix’s game offering keep those titles in their catalog and continue to pay app developers.

If app developers and publishers improve the user experience during their time with poor connectivity, they can grow recurring revenue from advertising, in-app purchases, and subscriptions. If app developers manage to stretch app sessions during poor connectivity, it means apps can show more ads to users, increasing revenue and engagement. With higher satisfaction, users are also less likely to uninstall apps. Users, app developers and app publishers will all benefit by improving connectivity for all.

