The christening ceremony of the car was held in the circle of family and closest friends, and as expected, it caused an avalanche of comments on various social networks.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot

When you buy a luxury car like the Mercedes-Maybach S-class, I guess it’s not out of the question that with comprehensive insurance, also pay a priest to ‘secure him.‘ It is no wonder that the appearance of such a car in the garage is a big event. Therefore, it is in the city of Monki on the occasion, a modest ceremony was organized in the presence of the closest family and friends of the owner.

A video published on Tuesday on Polish portals confirmed that the new owner of that prestigious vehicle had the idea to bless the “Majbah”. who paid about 250 thousand euros.Accompanied by an accordion, the priest christened the newly purchased luxury car and asked God for mercy for the car and safe driving of the car. All those present sang a song with the harmonica, and the priest said: “The Lord guides their paths to live in peace and come to eternal life”. At the end, everyone prayed.

Local Polish media did not say who the owner was, but it was discovered that he was shot taken in a small town in Poland. The ceremony was held in the circle of family and closest friends, and as expected, it caused an avalanche of comments on various social networks. One of the comments read: “God in the house, Maybach in the garage”.

See also here is the program for the week 01:03 the priest blesses the car Source: Tiktok/luigi_de_funes Source: Tiktok/luigi_de_funes

(WORLD)