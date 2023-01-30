On January 28, the Pope met with the priests of the diocesan priests in charge of youth pastoral work in Barcelona in the Vatican, urging them to reject chasing fame and fortune, to speak and act, to witness God’s mercy among young people, and to strive to promote social justice in all areas of society. Friendship friendship.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of January 28, Pope Francis met with the priests in charge of youth pastoral work in the Diocese of Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the Vatican, urging them to sit up and speak, stand up and walk, to witness the mercy of God, and strive to promote youth in all aspects of society. Friendship friendship in the field.

The Pope said: “Let us reject the pursuit of fame and fortune and worldly gratification, but embrace the cross and be the mediator of the Church: a life of sacraments, prayer, self-denial. At the same time, we should act with mercy. The ability to conceive, because we are touched by the mercy of the Lord, not just to preach, but to witness the experience of intimacy with God.”

The Pope reminded these priests of youth pastoral work that we are called by God one by one, but we must not forget that this calling is for everyone “to be part of a larger community so that we can move forward together”; to understand how Put yourself in your proper place in the group, either in the middle or at the back, not always at the front, but never forgetting the dimension of brotherhood.

In conclusion, the Pope said: “Learn and teach to accept all, to work with all, to strive for solutions with broad consensus. We must not back down, either in the Christian communities we belong to or in the Christian communities entrusted to us. Among our responsibilities, we must live out a healthy supernatural life with a free heart.”

