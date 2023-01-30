Home World Pope: Abandon chasing fame and fortune, witness God’s mercy and care – Vatican News
World

Pope: Abandon chasing fame and fortune, witness God’s mercy and care – Vatican News

by admin
Pope: Abandon chasing fame and fortune, witness God’s mercy and care – Vatican News

On January 28, the Pope met with the priests of the diocesan priests in charge of youth pastoral work in Barcelona in the Vatican, urging them to reject chasing fame and fortune, to speak and act, to witness God’s mercy among young people, and to strive to promote social justice in all areas of society. Friendship friendship.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of January 28, Pope Francis met with the priests in charge of youth pastoral work in the Diocese of Barcelona, ​​Spain, in the Vatican, urging them to sit up and speak, stand up and walk, to witness the mercy of God, and strive to promote youth in all aspects of society. Friendship friendship in the field.

The Pope said: “Let us reject the pursuit of fame and fortune and worldly gratification, but embrace the cross and be the mediator of the Church: a life of sacraments, prayer, self-denial. At the same time, we should act with mercy. The ability to conceive, because we are touched by the mercy of the Lord, not just to preach, but to witness the experience of intimacy with God.”

The Pope reminded these priests of youth pastoral work that we are called by God one by one, but we must not forget that this calling is for everyone “to be part of a larger community so that we can move forward together”; to understand how Put yourself in your proper place in the group, either in the middle or at the back, not always at the front, but never forgetting the dimension of brotherhood.

See also  Pope applauds church groups for helping couples through difficult times-Vatican News

In conclusion, the Pope said: “Learn and teach to accept all, to work with all, to strive for solutions with broad consensus. We must not back down, either in the Christian communities we belong to or in the Christian communities entrusted to us. Among our responsibilities, we must live out a healthy supernatural life with a free heart.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Ukraine, the street art of Tvboy on the...

Usa, the DEA fires the head of the...

The Pope towards Africa, departure today: he will...

Egypt, X-rays the secrets of the 2,300-year-old “Golden...

Russia, the stupidity of repression: convictions for a...

ChatGPT is powerful but there are still key...

Cardinal Parolin: Pope’s trip to Africa will boost...

Iran, Israel’s war is behind the drone raid

In Syria there was another raid against Iranian...

Kamikaze blows himself up in a mosque in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy