Pope Angelus: Thank you for the human and spiritual care during his hospitalization – Vatican News Vatican

In his Angelus prayer on the 11th Sunday of the annual calendar, on June 18, Pope Francis especially thanked people for the prayers and love shown for him during his hospital stay last week. When reflecting on the Gospel of the day, he emphasized that the core of the preaching is to “witness and serve without asking for anything in return.” By getting close to God, we will overcome our fear and bravely practice the truth of our faith.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis led the believers gathered in St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus on the 11th Sunday of the regular year on June 18 at the study window of the Apostolic Building in the Vatican. Before chanting, he especially thanked everyone for their love and support in prayer during the days when he was hospitalized after abdominal surgery. “This kind of human and spiritual concern has helped and comforted me a lot. Thank you all! Thank you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” said the Pope.

God is Father, we are not alone!

Before reciting the Angelus, the Pope reflected on the Gospel content of the day (cf. Mt. 9:36-10:8). He repeated St. Matteo’s words describing Jesus’ sending of the Apostles: “You proclaim that the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand”. The center of this preaching, the Pope emphasized, is “witness and service without expecting anything in return”. At the beginning of his preaching, Jesus announced that the sovereignty of God’s love “has come among us”. It’s “not a concept, but a fundamental reality of life,” he explained. In fact, “if the kingdom of heaven is near, we are not alone in this world, and we do not lose faith even in difficult times. This is the first thing to say to the people”. “God is not far away, the Father, who knows you and loves you; he wants to hold your hand, even when you walk on a steep and rough path, or when you fall and struggle to get up again and keep going. “

Draw close to God, overcome fear and preach

Then, the Pope said: “In your weakest moment, you can feel his most powerful presence”. He is with you, “He is your Father!”. God, who proclaims nearness, therefore “is an invitation to imagine ourselves as a child walking by the hand of its father”. Thus, this vast and mysterious world “becomes familiar and safe, because the child knows he is protected. He loses his fear and learns to open his heart: to meet others, to make new friends, to learn with joy what he does not know” . The child had “a growing desire to grow up and do what he saw his father do.” That’s why Jesus started here….

Declare His nearness with acts of love and hope

If we want to be good apostles, “we should be like children: sitting ‘on God’s lap’, looking at the world with trust and love, proving that God is the Father and only He can change our hearts and give us ourselves Unattainable joy and peace”. “Proclaim the approach of the kingdom of heaven,” said the Pope. But how? In the Gospel, Jesus advises not to say too many words, but to perform many acts of love and hope in the name of the Lord. This is the heart of the declaration: not Witness and serve for something in return. I’m always baffled by the ‘wordsmiths’ who talk but don’t do.”

Then the Pope invited those present to ask themselves: “Do we trust in God who is near, and trust in Him? Do we know how to look forward with confidence, like a child who knows that he is in his father’s arms? Do we know how? To sit at the Father’s lap to pray, to hear the Word, to receive the Sacraments?”

Finally, the Pope said: “Close to him, do we know how to inspire others, to those who suffer and are alone, to those who are far from us, even to those who are hostile to us? This is the practice of faith, Practicing the faith is the most important thing.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

