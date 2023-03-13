The Pope announced that the “24-hour devotion to the Lord” prayer event will be held this Friday to worship God and receive the sacrament of reconciliation. Referring to the liturgy of the consecration of Ouga to the Immaculate Heart of Mary the previous year, the Pope called on the faithful to stand in solidarity with all those who have suffered from the war, in faith and care.

(Vatican News Network)After reading the Angelus on Sunday, March 12, Pope Francis called on the faithful “to stand in solidarity with our war-torn brothers and sisters in faith and concern”, with particular regard to “tortured Ukraine”. people”.

After the chanting, the Pope invited everyone to participate in this year’s “24 Hours of Dedication to the Lord” prayer activity, to worship God and receive the sacrament of reconciliation. The “24 Hours of Devotion to the Lord” is held every year during Lent, and this year it will start on the evening of Friday, March 17th and last until Saturday, March 18th.

Pope Francis promoted the “24 Hours to the Lord” campaign in the first year of his Peter ministry. During this event, cathedrals around the world are open all day, giving the faithful and pilgrims the opportunity to stop for a moment to adore the Eucharist and receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

In announcing the event at the Angelus, the Pope mentioned the liturgical consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The dedication took place last year in the Liturgy of Confession, with a special prayer for peace.

“May our trust remain undiminished, our hope unshaken! The Lord always hears the entreaties of his people through the intercession of the Virgin,” said the Pope.

In addition, the Pope also pointed out that on the occasion of “24-hour devotion to the Lord”, he will visit the Church of Our Lady of Grace in Rome on Friday afternoon on the 17th, where he will preside over the liturgy of confession.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn