After reciting the Angelus, Pope Francis referred to the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, to be held from January 18 to 25. He stated that the ecumenical journey is closely linked with the journey of “conversion of fellow Church members”.

(Vatican News Network) The 16th Ordinary Session of the Synod on the theme of fellowship will be held this October and will be preceded by a ecumenical vigil, entrusting the meeting to the will of God. Pope Francis announced the news on January 15 after leading the faithful to recite the Angelus. The Pope explained that a prayer vigil will be held in St. Peter’s Square this year on Saturday, September 30.

“For the young people who take part in the ecumenical vigil,” said the Pope, “a special program offered by the Taizé community will be available throughout the weekend. From now on, I invite brothers and sisters of all Christian churches to take part in this Catholic event.” assembly of the people.”

A few days after the ecumenical vigil, the first session of the current Synod will be held from 4 to 29 October. The theme of this year’s Synod is “The Church of the Same Way: Communion, Participation and Mission”. The second session will be held in October 2024. The Pope emphasized that “the journey to promote Christian unity is closely linked to the conversion of fellow Churches”. The Pope also spoke of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, held from January 18 to 25 this year.

“We will have a traditional week of prayer for Christian unity. This year’s theme is taken from the book of the prophet Isaiah: ‘Learn to do good and seek justice’ (1:17). We would like to thank the Lord for his faithfulness and patience in leading his Son. towards full communion among peoples, we ask the Holy Spirit to enlighten us and sustain us with his grace.”

