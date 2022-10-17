Pope Francis on October 15 appointed five board members and 14 members to the Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences. The Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences is intensively preparing for the congress to be held from 20 to 22 February 2023.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis appointed five new members to the Pontifical Academy for Life on October 15. They are: Bishop Noël Simard, Diocese of Valleyfield, Canada; Mgr. Philippe Bordeyne, Dean of the Family Seminary; Father Jacques Koudoubi Simporé, Rector of the Pontifical Angel University of Rome; Sister Margarita Bofarull Buñuel, Professor of Ethical Theology at the Universidad Centrale de Salvador; Rome Ms. Laura Palazzani, Professor of Legal Philosophy at the University of Notre Dame. In addition, the Pope also appointed 14 new members of the Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences.

The Pontifical Academy for Life explained: “The appointment of new members is an important event. In accordance with the instructions given by Pope Francis in his speech to the Academy of Undergraduates in recent years, and the work and research presented in the document Human Communities published in 2019 The definition of ‘strategic’ goals, our mission is deepened.”

The Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences is preparing for its congress, to be held from 20 to 22 February 2023, on the theme “Bringing together people: technologies emerging for the common good”. In the face of a world that has undergone profound changes before our eyes in recent years, the inevitable ethical reflection is a very important topic. In this world, we sorely need to converse with men and women who seek meaning and hope in life. In a statement, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy of Life, said: “In this sense, men and women professionals from different disciplines and backgrounds are invited to enter the Pontifical Academy of Life for a sustained and fruitful process. Interdisciplinary, intercultural and interreligious dialogue is very important. On behalf of all academicians, I sincerely thank Pope Francis for the attention he has given to our work. We reiterate our commitment to bringing that gospel-based prophetic inspiration and calling to The world, whenever and wherever, must strive to promote the development of human life.”

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn