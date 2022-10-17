Home World Pope appoints new members of Pontifical Academy of Life – Vatican News
World

Pope appoints new members of Pontifical Academy of Life – Vatican News

by admin
Pope appoints new members of Pontifical Academy of Life – Vatican News

Pope Francis on October 15 appointed five board members and 14 members to the Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences. The Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences is intensively preparing for the congress to be held from 20 to 22 February 2023.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis appointed five new members to the Pontifical Academy for Life on October 15. They are: Bishop Noël Simard, Diocese of Valleyfield, Canada; Mgr. Philippe Bordeyne, Dean of the Family Seminary; Father Jacques Koudoubi Simporé, Rector of the Pontifical Angel University of Rome; Sister Margarita Bofarull Buñuel, Professor of Ethical Theology at the Universidad Centrale de Salvador; Rome Ms. Laura Palazzani, Professor of Legal Philosophy at the University of Notre Dame. In addition, the Pope also appointed 14 new members of the Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences.

The Pontifical Academy for Life explained: “The appointment of new members is an important event. In accordance with the instructions given by Pope Francis in his speech to the Academy of Undergraduates in recent years, and the work and research presented in the document Human Communities published in 2019 The definition of ‘strategic’ goals, our mission is deepened.”

The Pontifical Academy of Life Sciences is preparing for its congress, to be held from 20 to 22 February 2023, on the theme “Bringing together people: technologies emerging for the common good”. In the face of a world that has undergone profound changes before our eyes in recent years, the inevitable ethical reflection is a very important topic. In this world, we sorely need to converse with men and women who seek meaning and hope in life. In a statement, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy of Life, said: “In this sense, men and women professionals from different disciplines and backgrounds are invited to enter the Pontifical Academy of Life for a sustained and fruitful process. Interdisciplinary, intercultural and interreligious dialogue is very important. On behalf of all academicians, I sincerely thank Pope Francis for the attention he has given to our work. We reiterate our commitment to bringing that gospel-based prophetic inspiration and calling to The world, whenever and wherever, must strive to promote the development of human life.”

See also  Dubai, the luxury jets of the oligarchs remain on the ground

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Liz Truss plays the last card: Chancellor of...

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi competes without a veil

Pope urges communion and liberation groups: building peace,...

Sweden, Kristersson is the new premier with the...

Huge explosions sounded continuously in Kyiv, and 7...

Italian companies at the forefront of the reconstruction...

[Global News]Analysis of the 20th National Congress of...

Lola Daviet, the girl from Paris would have...

Strange, persistent pulse of high-energy radiation sweeps past...

Shooting at a Russian military base, at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy