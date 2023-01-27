Home World Pope appoints parish priest as new Archbishop of Tegucigalpa – Vatican News Vatican
World

Pope appoints parish priest as new Archbishop of Tegucigalpa – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Pope appoints parish priest as new Archbishop of Tegucigalpa – Vatican News Vatican

The pope accepted the resignation of octogenarian Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga as pastor of the Diocese of Tegucigalpa and appointed Father Nachel Tate, 58, to succeed him. Father Nacher is currently the parish priest of the Church of San Mizón in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga as the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa province in Honduras. The cardinal, coordinator of the Council of Cardinals since 2013, turned 80 on December 29 last year.

In terms of leading the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, the Pope appointed Father José Vicente Nácher Tatay, 58, as the new archbishop. Fr. Nacher is currently parish priest of San Pedro Sula San Mizocchio and regional president of the Mission in the country.

Father Nacher was born in Valencia, Spain on April 10, 1964. He obtained a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Alicante, and then studied theology and philosophy at the Seminary of the Mission Barcelona and the Faculty of Theology of Catalonia. On January 20, 1990, he took his solemn vows at the Missionary Council, and on October 26, 1991, he was ordained a priest.

Fr. Nacher has performed the following functions: from 2000 to 2005, he was the pastor of the San Pedro Sula Church of St. Vincenzo; from 2006 to 2016, he was the pastor of the Church of St. Joseph in Puerto Lempira, He is also the representative of the Bishop of Trujillo in Mosquitia; since 2016, he is the pastor of the San Pedro Sula Church of St. Mizun and the president of the Honduras Mission.

See also  The odyssey of the 150 Italian children stranded in Malta: a Covid hotel ready in Rome, the perplexities of the parents

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Dupond Moretti, the son of the French Minister...

Sala finds support for his “Milan model” in...

Memphis, the police chief: “The beating of Tire...

Pope: War is terrible, but we must not...

Russia, Chief Rabbi to Putin: “Do everything for...

The story of the “Platinum Coin with a...

War in Ukraine, former mayor Alemanno: “This is...

France, the “Robin Hood” strike of energy workers...

Thailand, sentenced to 28 years for lèse-majeste: the...

Pope: Let more women seek peace together –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy