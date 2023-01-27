The pope accepted the resignation of octogenarian Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga as pastor of the Diocese of Tegucigalpa and appointed Father Nachel Tate, 58, to succeed him. Father Nacher is currently the parish priest of the Church of San Mizón in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga as the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa province in Honduras. The cardinal, coordinator of the Council of Cardinals since 2013, turned 80 on December 29 last year.

In terms of leading the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, the Pope appointed Father José Vicente Nácher Tatay, 58, as the new archbishop. Fr. Nacher is currently parish priest of San Pedro Sula San Mizocchio and regional president of the Mission in the country.

Father Nacher was born in Valencia, Spain on April 10, 1964. He obtained a master’s degree in sociology from the University of Alicante, and then studied theology and philosophy at the Seminary of the Mission Barcelona and the Faculty of Theology of Catalonia. On January 20, 1990, he took his solemn vows at the Missionary Council, and on October 26, 1991, he was ordained a priest.

Fr. Nacher has performed the following functions: from 2000 to 2005, he was the pastor of the San Pedro Sula Church of St. Vincenzo; from 2006 to 2016, he was the pastor of the Church of St. Joseph in Puerto Lempira, He is also the representative of the Bishop of Trujillo in Mosquitia; since 2016, he is the pastor of the San Pedro Sula Church of St. Mizun and the president of the Honduras Mission.

