Pope Francis appointed Ms. Giuliani as Secretary and member of the Holy See Commission for Sacred Archaeology, and Ms. Alibrandi as Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy See’s Department of Culture and Education.

(Vatican News Network) The number of women at the head of the Holy See and its related institutions is growing. The Holy See announced several appointments by Pope Francis on November 25, including key positions held by women. The first is the Holy See Commission on Sacred Archeology. The Pope adjusted its top leaders and appointed Bishop Pasquale Iacobone as the chairman of the Commission. Raffaella Giuliani is the secretary and member of the committee, and she is a staff member of the agency so far.

Dr. Giuliani is Roman, married, and has written numerous articles on the Catacombs. On September 16 this year, the Pope appointed her as a leading member of the Pontifical Institute of the Martyrs.

In addition, the Pope appointed another woman as Deputy Secretary-General of the Holy See’s Department of Culture and Education. She is Professor Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, Vice-Rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, and also worked in the University’s Banking, Finance and School of Insurance as professor of economic law. Ms. Alibrandi is also the President of the Economic Law Faculty Association.

In this appointment there is also the Secretary General of the Pontifical Institute of St. Thomas. The Pope entrusted this function to Professor Luca Tuninetti, dean of the Faculty of Philosophy of the Pontifical Communications University.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn