World

Pope Francis arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, starting his 40th international pastoral journey and his fifth visit to Africa.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis has arrived in Kinshasa to start his apostolic journey in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Pope’s special plane arrived at Kinshasa’s international airport at 2:33 p.m. local time on January 31, more than 20 minutes earlier than expected. The Pope left Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 8:29 in the morning, and there were more than 70 random reporters. This is Pope Francis’ first visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, following two visits by Pope John Paul II in 1980 and 1985.

When the Pope got off the plane in a wheelchair, he was warmly welcomed by different groups of people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They held up banners saying “Welcome Pope Francis.” Greetings from the Pope.

The Pope was formally welcomed at the airport and received a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace, then met Congolese (Kinshasa) President Félix Tshisekedi, and met with civil authorities, civil society and diplomatic missions. First speech.

The Pope was originally scheduled to visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in July 2022, but he had to postpone his visit due to knee problems. However, the Pope still sent the Holy See Secretary of State Parolin to visit these two African countries on his behalf, and expressed his “great regret” for his temporary inability to visit in person, and his great wish to visit as soon as possible.

Twenty percent of the world‘s Catholics live on the African continent, and this percentage continues to increase.

