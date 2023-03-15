Pope Francis clarified what it means to be an apostle in today’s world during his public audience on Wednesday. Priests, consecrated persons and lay people, despite their different offices, are called together to devote themselves to mission. Those in high places in the church are also called to serve.

(Vatican News Network)The apostolic mission “concerns every Christian”, which means receiving a missionary mission, like the apostles who were sent by Jesus to evangelize everywhere. Pope Francis explained this in his catechism at the public audience on Wednesday, March 15. This is the seventh catechism of the public audience with the theme of “Passion for Evangelization”. On that day, the Pope explained the meaning of being an apostle in today’s world.

The Gospel records: “The Lord chose another seventy-two people, and sent them two by two in front of Him, to the cities and places where He himself was going.” (Luke 10:1) The Pope pointed out that they are called Apostles, because Jesus “sent them on a mission”. St. Paul writes that he was “called to be an Apostle, chosen to preach the Gospel of God” (Romans 1:1).

The Pope said that the testimony of the Twelve Apostles and St. Paul invites us today to reflect on our choices, our choices. “It all depends on the free call of God; God has chosen us to serve. Sometimes this service seems to be beyond our capabilities or does not meet our expectations. The calling received, like a free gift of grace, requires Unrequited response.”

Such a vocation concerns everyone, priests, consecrated persons and lay people, and is therefore a common vocation. Everyone is called to “actively and creatively fulfill their apostolic mission”. There are various ministries in the church, but the mission is the same.

In this regard, the Pope cites the Vatican II document “Apostolic Decree”, saying: “Christ conferred on the Apostles and their successors the ministry of teaching, ruling and ordination in his name and power. But the teaching Friends, because they share in Christ’s office as Priest, Prophet and King, they each carry out the mission of the whole People of God, both in the Church and in the world according to their respective capacities” (No. 2).

Speaking of the value of this mission, the Pope said: “Within the framework of the unity of mission, differences in charisms and ministries should not create privileged classes within the Church: there is no promotion here. If your conception of the Christian life is equivalent to It is not Christianity to be promoted to a high position, to command others from a high position, because you have successfully climbed to a high position. This is a purely foreign culture.”

“Although, by the will of Christ, certain persons have been established as teachers of others, dispensers of mysteries, and administrators of men, there still exists among all the true equality.” (Vatican II document “Constitution of the Church”, No. 32) The Pope emphasized, “We are all Christians at the service of others. All are equal, we are equal. Jesus’ call to everyone , including his call to those who appear to be in high positions, is to serve. To serve others, with humility “.

“God’s call is to adore the Father, to love the community, and to serve”. This, the Pope explained, is what it means to be an apostle, this is the testimony of the apostles.

We should therefore “rethink many aspects of our relationship that are crucial for evangelization”, starting from the premise of the equality of all human beings. The Pope invites everyone to reflect on whether their words “damage people’s dignity and thus damage relationships”. We also need to reflect on our ability to speak and listen “in order to understand the reasons of others”.

The pope concluded by urging everyone to “stay away from vanity, the vanity of office” and to reflect on how we can live out our baptismal vocation, how to be “apostolic in the Apostolic Church, that is: to serve others”.

