(Vatican News Network) On the morning of January 11, Pope Francis presided over the public audience on Wednesday in the Paul VI Hall, starting a new round of catechisms with the theme of “Passion for Evangelization”, that is, “Apostolic Passion”. The Pope indicated that this is an urgent and crucial theme for Christian life and for the Church, which began as a missionary and is called to be a witness who proclaims Jesus and spreads his light to the earth. The Pope also emphasized that evangelization does not mean persuading people to change their faith, the two are different.

However, the fire to go out and preach the gospel to others will also be lessened. This desire is sometimes overshadowed, and Christians become closed people who stop paying attention to others. The Pope said: “Once the Christian life loses the vision of evangelization, the vision of proclamation, it becomes sick: self-enclosed, self-centered, timid and withdrawn. Without apostolic zeal, faith withers. Mission is Christian life. oxygen: make it strong and purified.”

In order to “rekindle the fire that the Holy Spirit wishes to burn forever in our hearts”, the Pope explained the episode in the Gospel about the call of the Apostle Matthew (Mt 9:9-13). According to St. Matteo’s own account, Matthew, the tax collector, was despised by everyone as a collaborator and a traitor to the people, but Jesus saw in him a human being. The Pope emphasized the word “look”, that is, the loving gaze of Jesus approaching the sinner. It all started there, Jesus didn’t see him as a tax collector or a sinner, but he went down to the bottom and got to this man.

“We can also ask ourselves: How do we see people? How often do we see their flaws rather than their needs; how often do we label people for what they do or think! Even as Christians we wonder: Is this our man or is it not our man? Jesus looked differently: He always looked at everyone with kindness and love. Christians must be like Christ, especially like Him Staring at the so-called ‘far away’ like that.”

The Pope went on to say that Matthew responded to Jesus’ gaze and completed a gesture, “rising up and following Jesus”. The Pope explained that the detail in the Gospel “rise up” is important because it signifies Matthew’s departure from power. “In that age, the one who sits has authority over the one who stands before him,” Jesus opened up “the vision of service” to Matthew.

“This is what Christ did, and it’s so important to Christians: do we as disciples of Jesus, as the church, sit and wait for people to come, or do we get up and walk with others and seek others? This kind of talk is not Christ. The Christian attitude: ‘They should come, I am here, they are coming.’ No, you should go and find them, you should take the first step.”

The pope then asked: Matthew acted, but by what? We would think, maybe he’s going to have a new experience. Instead, the future disciple returned to his home, where, as Luke records, “there was a great feast, and many tax collectors and others sat with them” (Luke 5:29). “Matthew returned to his surroundings,” said the Pope, “but he changed and returned there with Jesus. His apostolic zeal did not begin in a new, pure and ideal place, but with the people he lived and knew. That’s where it starts.”

“That’s the message to us: We don’t have to wait to be perfect and walk a long way with Jesus before we can testify to Him; our preaching starts today, where we live. It’s not Start trying to convince others, not to persuade, but to witness daily the beauty of the love that looks at us and lifts us up again. It is this beauty that spreads the beauty of convincing, not us, but God himself. We just proclaim Men of the Lord, we do not promote ourselves, nor a political party, an ideology.”

Speaking of this, the Pope mentioned the relevant teaching of Benedict XVI: “The Church does not persuade people to convert, but develops through attraction.” Then, the Pope described what happened in a hospital in Argentina. There came a group of Korean nuns who could not speak Spanish but immediately won the love of the patients because they proclaimed Jesus with their actions and eyes. “This is attraction, the opposite of proselytizing,” the pope concluded. The purpose of this “attractive and joyful witness” is to bring to us the love of Jesus.

