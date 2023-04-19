Pope at Audience: Remember the suffering of the Yemeni people – Vatican News Vatican

Pope Francis continued his catechism series on apostolic zeal during Wednesday’s public audience, speaking of the Church’s many martyrs. The Pope invited everyone to pray especially for the people of Yemen, who have suffered for many years from the war.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis continued his catechism on the theme of apostolic zeal during his regular public audience on Wednesday, April 19. The Pope spoke of St. Paul’s figure, calling him a “true ‘winner’ with apostolic zeal”. Then, starting from the Gospel verses selected that day (cf. Mt 10:16-17), the Pope invited everyone to turn their attention to the martyrs of all generations, age groups and countries, “who gave their lives for Christ”.

Speaking of the martyrs, the Pope stressed that they should not be seen as separate “heroes”, but as “the best ripe fruits of the Lord’s estate” which is the Church.

All Christians who participate in the Eucharist “live life well, guided by the Holy Spirit and based on the mystery of love”. This mystery of love is precisely the fact that the Lord Jesus gave his life for them, so they can and should also give their lives for Christ and their brothers and sisters.

The pope explained that the number of Christian martyrs today is far greater than in the early days of the Church. We should remember “all the martyrs who accompanied the life of the Church”. The Second Vatican Council reminds us that “the deed of martyrdom makes the disciple like the good teacher Jesus, who freely accepted death for the salvation of the world. Through martyrdom, the disciple becomes like the good teacher Jesus in the shedding of blood and is respected by the Church.” , as a unique witness of grace and supreme charity” (cf. Church Constitution, No. 42).

The pope then recalled the witness of Christians around the world and invited special attention to Yemen. That “land has been ravaged for years by a horrific but forgotten war”. Many people died as a result, and many people, especially children, are still suffering today.

Many are shining examples of self-sacrifice and service to Christ in the tormented nation of Yemen. For example, the Missionary Sisters of Charity “are still in Yemen today to assist the sick, the elderly and the disabled”. They accept everyone regardless of religion, “because love and brotherhood know no boundaries”. “One must never kill in the name of God, to whom we are all brothers and sisters. But together we can all give our lives for others.”

The Pope finally invited everyone to pray together, may we still be able to bear witness to the Gospel in times of suffering. May the saints and martyrs be “seeds of peace and reconciliation among the peoples of the world” so that we can build a “more human and fraternal world” while we “wait for the full manifestation of the Kingdom of God”.

