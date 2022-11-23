In his 9th catechism on the theme of spiritual discernment, Pope Francis explained the important factor of consolation, which brings us into an intimate relationship with God. The Pope also mentioned that it is necessary to distinguish between real consolation and false consolation, which makes people “think only of themselves”.

(Vatican News Network) consolation, this light of the heart enables us to “see the presence of God in all things”, even in pain and the most difficult situations. On the morning of November 23, Pope Francis presided over the public audience on Wednesday, and clarified the above ideas in the ninth catechism on spiritual discernment. This time the theme is “God’s Consolation”. Consolation is an important factor, the Pope noted, but we cannot take it “for granted, because it would lead to misunderstandings”.

“Consolation is a deep experience of inner joy, allowing people to see the presence of God in all things; consolation enhances faith and hope, and also increases the ability to do good. People in consolation do not bow their heads in the face of difficulties , because the peace he experiences is stronger than the trials he experiences.”

Consolation, the Pope explained, “is a great gift for spiritual life and life in general”. It is “an inner activity which touches us deeply”, but, as St. Ignatius x Loyola said, it is “inconspicuous, but like luscious, gentle, calm drops on a sponge” (See “Spiritual Exercises” 335). Those who receive consolation “feel immersed in the presence of God” who “does not compel our will”; consolation is by no means a “momentary pleasure, but, on the contrary, as we have seen, pain, e.g. The pain we feel for our sins can also be a cause of consolation”.

The Pope mentioned the experience of St. Augustine “talking to his mother Monica about the beauty of eternal life”, the utter joy of St. Francis despite having to endure very difficult circumstances, and the many saints and saints who “know how to do great things. not because they think they are capable or great, but because they are overwhelmed by the calm sweetness of God’s love”. This peace is what St. Ignatius “felt after reading the lives of the saints” and “experienced after Edith Stein’s conversion”. A year after her baptism, she spoke of the “new life” that filled her.

Consolation, said the Pope, “first of all looks to hope, stretches to the future, and allows us to set out on foot to achieve what has been postponed until now”. “Consolation cannot ‘fly’, it cannot be programmed at will, it is a gift of the Holy Spirit: it allows us to establish an intimate relationship with God, and it seems to eliminate distance.”

The Pope cited the example of Saint Teresa, who “felt a tender feeling for God, which made her boldly desire to participate in his life, to do what pleases him, so that we can feel close to him. , to feel that His home is our home, to feel accepted, loved, and rejuvenated.”

However, the pope also mentioned the danger of “false consolation”. This is similar to the case of “products made by humans: there are originals and there are imitations”. “If true consolation is like a drop of water on a sponge, sweet and gracious, its imitation is louder and more conspicuous, a fire lit on straw, unsteady, thinking only of itself, not caring others. False comforts that ultimately leave us empty, far from the center of our being”.

Therefore, discernment is important, “even when we are comforted”. Because “false comfort can become a danger, if we seek it as an end, we forget God”. Here, the Pope quotes St. Bernardo, “We seek the comfort of God, not the God who comforts us”. In his catechism last Wednesday, the Pope cited the mind of a child as an example, saying that he “seeks parents only to get something from them, not to find them themselves”.

The pope concluded: “We too are in danger of being children with God, reducing him to an object we use and consume, and losing him, the best gift.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn