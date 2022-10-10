In the Mass canonizing Scalabrini and Zed, Pope Francis underlined the example of these two new saints: to embrace everyone, to tear down internal barriers, to break down prejudices and to rediscover each other as brothers Sisters, cultivate a grateful heart.

(Vatican News Network)Fifty thousand faithful gathered on Sunday 9 October in St. Peter’s Square to welcome two new saints of the Universal Church: Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti. Pope Francis made two key points in his canonical Mass sermon: walking side by side and being grateful. The Pope invites everyone to overcome the temptation to set themselves as the norm and to truly become a Church that “walks with one another” and a society that is inclusive of all. Speaking of the importance of being grateful, the Pope urged to overcome the temptation of resentment and indifference. On this occasion, the Pope specifically referred to the exclusion of immigrants, calling it a crime.

The Pope’s sermon begins with the Gospel of the Lord’s Day: At that time, ten lepers were healed by Jesus, but only one returned to thank him (cf. Lk 17:11-19). The Pope pointed out that the disease is not only physical, but also social. “These lepers walk side by side, shouting to the society that rejects them”. Among this small group of leprosy patients was a Samaritan who, despite being considered a “foreigner”, joined the small group. This is because “common disease and fragility bring down barriers,” the Pope said.

“When we are honest with ourselves, we will remember that there is something wrong in everyone’s heart, everyone is a sinner, and everyone needs the mercy of the Father. So, we are no longer based on our own merits and roles, Or other external factors in our lives alienate each other, so that the inner barriers fall and prejudice ceases to exist. In this way, we finally rediscover each other as brothers and sisters.”

In addition, this passage also reveals the Gospel style of “walking side by side”. “Christianity always asks us to walk side by side with others, not alone; always invites us to step out of ourselves, towards God and our brothers and sisters, never closing in on ourselves; always urges us to acknowledge our need for healing and forgiveness,” the Pope said. I need to share the vulnerability of my neighbors and not feel like I am superior to others.”

The Pope thus encouraged everyone to examine their conscience. “We have to ask ourselves whether we are truly a community that is open and inclusive to all; whether priests and lay people work together in the service of the Gospel; whether we have an attitude of acceptance, not only in words but in concrete actions. To those who are estranged, all those who are close to us and who feel unworthy because of their rough journeys in life. Do we make them feel part of a group, or exclude them?”

“Whenever I see the Christian community dividing the world into good and bad, saints and sinners, I get worried,” the Pope said. “This leads to some people feeling better than others and shuts out the many who God longs to embrace. outside.”

“To be inclusive of all people. Today, on the day of the Scalabrini sanctuary, I want to think of immigrants. The exclusion of immigrants is a scandal. Better to say: exclusion of immigrants is tantamount to a crime, leaving them in die before us.”

Back to the Sunday Gospel, only one of the ten lepers cured by Jesus came back to thank him. The Pope said that this is not only a polite gesture, but also contains the meaning of “adoration”. The lesson this Gospel passage teaches us all is: do not forget the grace God has given us. “We tend to walk on our own, forgetting to develop a lively relationship with God. This is a terrible spiritual disease: taking everything for granted, not even faith, our relationship with God, not even being a Christian. No longer amazed, no longer know how to say ‘thank you’, do not express gratitude, and cannot see the beauty of the Lord.”

The Pope encouraged everyone to know how to say thank you, “to affirm the presence of God’s love”. This requires daily exercise at home, in work relationships, and within the Christian community. “Recognize the importance of others and overcome resentment and apathy.”

At the end of the canonization sermon, the Pope proposed several qualities of the two new saints. Bishop Scalabrini, who founded two institutes concerned with immigrants, said: “Thanks to the current wave of immigration, the Church will be an instrument of peace and communion among peoples”.

The Pope thus took into account the international situation, especially the conflict in Ukraine. “The current wave of migration here in Europe is particularly painful for us and urges us to open our hearts: it is the migration of the Ukrainian people fleeing the war. Let us not forget the suffering of Ukraine today.”

Finally, the Pope also spoke of the Table of St. Defontaine of the Salesian Zedd. “He rode his bike and became a living example of gratitude.” After recovering from tuberculosis, Zede cared for the sick with love throughout his life. He always had a grateful heart and took good care of the wounds of others.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn